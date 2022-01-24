Despite only being in cinemas for a month or so, Kingsman prequel, The King’s Man is already soon to be available to stream at home.

Making $105.3 million on the global box office, the film didn’t do as well as hoped in cinemas, which might explain why it’s come to streaming services so quickly.

The third film in the Kingsman franchise, The King’s Man looks at the events that came before the first two films, The Secret Service and The Golden Circle.

The films are all action-comedies, telling the story of a secret intelligence agency based in London, full of high-brow and well-spoken British agents.

Here’s all we know about the film and when you’ll be able to watch it at home.

What is The King’s Man about?

The film tells the origin story of the Kingsman Intelligence Agency, set during the First World War. Photo: PA Features Archive/Press Association Images.

The King’s Man tells the story of the origins of the secret service agency audiences got to know in the first two movies.

Set during the First World War, the film no longer features Colin Firth’s Harry Hart or Taron Egerton’s Eggsy Unwin.

Instead, we meet the founders of Kingsman, starring Ralph Fiennes as Orlando, Duke of Oxford, who is spurred to create the intelligence agency in order to prevent conflict before it happens.

The cast also includes Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Charles Dance.

Ralph Fiennes stars as the Duke of Oxford. Photo: PA Features Archive/Press Association Images.

Writer and director Matthew Vaughn has said in interviews that the future of the franchise could feature both the modern and past timelines if more movies are produced.

When will The King’s Man come to Disney Plus?

After just over six weeks in cinemas, The King’s Man will come to Disney Plus under its Star section on February 9th in the UK, Ireland, Japan, and South Korea.

On February 2nd, the film will also be available to stream in a number of other territories across Europe and Asia, as well as in Australia and New Zealand, while those in Latin America will have to wait until March 2nd for it to arrive on Star+.