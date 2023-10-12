The Iron Claw sees Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron return to the big screen but what is the film about - and is it a true story?

After much anticipation, the first trailer for a brand new sports drama that showcases the life and times of professional wrestling family the Von Erich's had hit the internet - and fans can't believe the transformation of lead actor Zac Efron who will play Kevin Von Erich.

Following on from huge hits such as Beau Is Afraid, You Hurt My Feelings, Past Lives and Talk to Me, distributors A24 will bring the sports biography will take viewers through the list and tragic times of one of America's most treasured wrestling families.

Want to know more about the film? Here is everything you need to know about The Iron Craw. Watch the trailer here.

The Iron Claw cast

Zac Efron will take the lead role in the film and stars as Kevin Von Erich, alongside him will be Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich.

Is The Iron Claw a true story, what is The Iron Claw about

So in short, yes the film will be a true story as the film is set to be a biographical sports film about the life of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich family.

The film is set to focus on the dynasty of wrestlers who began in the in the 1960s whose story shot into the public conscious in 2015 when a short short-documentary called 'Wrestling the Curse' was released on sports channel ESPN.

While it is not known yet if the film will touch on it, the Von Erich family have been struck by family tragedy, particularly, since 1984 and 1993 when the family saw one death after another.

The first tragedy came when Fritz's passed away aged just 7 after being electrocuted. Their son had touched a live wire while playing in a trailer park where they lived and had fallen face first and drowned in a puddle of melting snow.

In 1984, a second son named David died suddenly owning to a intestinal infection and another son, Mike, also passed away shortly afterwards aged just 23. The cause being a lethal overdose of tranquilizers. Chris, 23, was the next to die via suicide.

Kerry was the final son to die, aged 33, also of suicide.

Who is Kevin Von Erich

Real name, Kevin Ross Adkisson, Von Erich was a former professional wrestler born in 1966 that is a one-time world champion, winning the WCWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Born from a family of wrestlers, he and his four brothers, David, Kerry, Mike and Chris, also wrestled and followed in the footsteps of their father Fritz. He was well known for wrestling barefoot.

Kevin had long running feuds with well known wrestlers Chris Adams and Ric Flair, though he was actually very clear with the former, even being a pallbearer during Adams' funeral in 2001.

The Iron Claw UK release date, age rating and run time