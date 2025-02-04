The Fantastic Four: First Steps: Trailer, cast, release date and will Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom appear?
Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing are back - as The Fantastic Four return to cinema screens later this year.
The blockbuster will be the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), launching phase seven of the money-spinning franchise.
It’ll be the second reboot of the comic book characters, following the 1995 film starring Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis, which spawned a critically-panned 2007 sequel.
A 2015 reboot featuring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Belll was also a critical and commercial failure.
But now Disney and Marvel hope they have found the magic formula to bring the much-loved characters to the big screen, with the first trailer released this week.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is The Fantastic Four: First Steps being released?
The film will be released in cinemas worldwide on July 25.
What’s the plot of The Fantastic Four: First Steps?
The following is the official blurb for the film: “On a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic Earth, the Fantastic Four must protect their home from being devoured by the cosmic being Galactus and his enigmatic herald, the Silver Surfer.“
Who is directing The Fantastic Four: First Steps?
Matt Shakman has been entrusted with directing the film, after great success at the helm of Marvel television series WandaVision.
What’s the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Here’s who has been confirmed to be in the film - and who they will be playing?
- Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic
- Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman
- Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing
- Ralph Ineson as Galactus
- Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer
- Paul Walter Hauser (character yet to be confirmed)
- John Malkovich (character yet to be confirmed)
- Natasha Lyonne (character yet to be confirmed)
- Sarah Niles (character yet to be confirmed)
Where can I watch the trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps?
You can see the first trailer here.
There’s not a huge amount of detail yet - we get to see our heroes relaxing, Johnny Storm and Sue Storm using their superpowers (flaming and becoming invisible), and thier favoured form of transport - the Fantasticar. There’s also a firt look as robot H.E.R.B.I.E., The Thing cooking dinner, a long-haired John Malkovich, adn a glimpse of baddie Galactus.
Will Robert Downie Jr.’s Doctor Doom appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?
In the worst kept secret in superhero history, expect to see Doctor Doom in the post-credits stinger.
The appearance from the character played by a post-Iron Man Robert Downie Jr. will tee things up nicely for Avengers: Doomsday.
Another rumoured appearance is from supervillain Mole Man, but no details have been released as yet.
