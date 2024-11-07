This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Despite being in November, there are still a large number of red carpet film premieres set to take place in the UK before the end of 2024.

From Wicked through to Gladiator II, here’s the current list of premieres and the dates the red carpet is set to be rolled out.

Fancy attending one on the other side of the barrier? You can do just that - but at a price.

With Wicked set to arrive in cinemas on November 27 2024, many fans are already awaiting its red carpet premiere in London, with stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo set to attend.

Cue the spectacle of hundreds of fans lining up along the barriers to one of the four cinemas in Leicester Square (Vue, Odeon, Cineworld and Odeon West End) to catch a glimpse of one of the stars of the film, come rain or shine.

But that’s not the only red carpet premiere taking place this year; far from it.

The likes of Paul Mescal, Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson and more are expected to be among the names in London attending UK premieres of their respective films, and being the intrepid pop culture “nerd” you may find me joining you along the barrier for a couple of the red carpet events.

But what about the dream of actually walking up the red carpet yourself and attending one of the plethora of red carpet film premieres still to take place in the UK this year? Well, you do have an option there too.

But before then, grab your diary/calendar/open up your iPhone or Google calendar and take note of some of the red carpet premieres taking place throughout the remainder of the year and then decide what premieres taking place might be worth laying down your hard earned cash for this year.

Red carpet premieres taking place in the UK in 2024

From Wicked to Gladiator II: what red carpet premieres are still set to take place in the UK before the end of 2024? | Canva/Getty Images

All information correct as of writing and taken from Cornucopia Events

November

November 11 2024 – Wise Guys

November 12 2024 – Red One

November 13 2024 – Gladiator 2 (Confirmed Royal Film Performance and World Premiere)

November 14 2024 – Saint Nick of Bethlehem

November 15 2024 – Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point

November 18 2024 – Wicked (Confirmed UK Premiere)

November 20 2024 – Heretic

November 20 2024 – Athena Saves Christmas

November 21 2024 – STZ

November 21 2024 – Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin

November 24 2024 – Moana 2 (Confirmed UK Premiere)

November 28 2024 – Here

November 29 2024 – From the Ashes

November 29 2024 – Space Dogg

December

December 3 2024 – Black Doves (Confirmed World Premiere)

December 4 2024 – Warewolves

December 4 2024 – Summerland Vol. 1

December 5 2024 – The Satire

December 5 2024 – The Return

December 6 2024 – The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

December 10 2024 – Kraven the Hunter

December 13 2024 – IJ Inspector Jamshed

December 16 2024 – Sonic the Hedgehog 3

December 17 2024 – Mufasa: The Lion King

December 18 2024 – Babygirl

December 20 2024 – Homestead

December 20 2024 – Elephant Steps

December 25 2024 – Nosferatu

December 26 2024 – The Fire Inside

December 26 2024 – Alien Wars: Judgement Day

December 27 2024 – Apophis 2029

December 30 2024 – Grind

How can I attend a red carpet premiere in the UK in 2024?

You have two options - one the cheap option and the other pricey but with a fair few benefits.

The cheaper option would be to attend the red carpet premieres from the other side of the barriers, capturing photos with the stars in attendance as you have no doubt seen during TV coverage of premieres before.

But for those a little flush with money, Cornucopia Events provide packages for those who aren’t merely content standing on the side lines but instead want to watch the film premieres themselves and attend the functions that go alongside such events.

The caveat of course is the price; you’ll be looking at packages starting from £1,500 going all the way up to £4,000 depending on the film, the stars set to attend and the popularity of the film.

For more details and a list of do’s and don’t before enquiring, you can visit Cornucopia Events’ website for more details. But be advised, if you can’t splash the cash - don’t ask.