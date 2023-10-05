The Exorcist: 5 Exorcism films that are actually really good - including a Russell Crowe Exorcist movie
The Exorcist and the possession of Regan MacNeil changed the face of horror on its release in 1974 - it sadly also spawned many poor imitations. Ahead of The Exorcist's new sequel 'Believer', we look at 5 other films about possession that are actually REALLY good.
The Pope's Exorcist
Released earlier this year, Russell Crowe's portrayal of Father Amorth - a real life Catholic priest and former exorcist for the Diocese of Rome - is a treat our eyes didn't know we needed. Teaming up with Spanish priest Father Esquibel, Crowe battle's possession, Satan and other nasty wee demons, all while riding on a Vespa.
Its funny, entertaining and like a Exorcist version of Lethal Weapon. We loved it.
Veronica
There's been many exorcism films that have been heralded as 'the scariest movie ever' on release but few have lived up to the billing - Spanish film Veronica though definitely does.
The film follows a young team as she is overtaken by an evil force after playing with a ouija board. Predictable at points, Veronica was a film that added a strong feeling of dread to jump scares that kept viewers on the edge of their seat.
This Is The End
Did we really need an end of the world movie starring Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen and Jay Baruchel that sees Hill get possessed by Lucifer himself? Yes - of course we did!
This is definitely a possession film that is more seeped in comedy than horror but Baruchel's attempt at an exorcism citing words straight for The Exorcist will have you bent over with laughter. Simply hilarious.
The Medium
Deciding to focus its attention away from the bog-standard jump scare, this Thai/South Korean film begins in the Isan region of Thailand and follows a shaman as he discovers his nephew has been possessed. Released in 2021, this documentary style film comes highly rated by critics and viewers alike.
The Witch
One of the creepiest and most highly rated horrors of recent years, The Witch (or the The VVitch) begins by introducing us to a family that are isolated on English farm land after their expulsion from Puritan society.
As witchcraft, sorcery and horror overtakes them, the family battle to save themselves. Includes one of the best possession scenes ever when Caleb, the family's youngest child, is seen arching his back, throwing up an apple and dying violently as his siblings watch on in shock.
