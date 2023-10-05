The Exorcist and the possession of Regan MacNeil changed the face of horror on its release in 1974 - it sadly also spawned many poor imitations. Ahead of The Exorcist's new sequel 'Believer', we look at 5 other films about possession that are actually REALLY good.

The Pope's Exorcist starring Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth hit UK cinemas last Friday - and has received glowing reviews. Cr: Sony Pictures.

The Pope's Exorcist

Its funny, entertaining and like a Exorcist version of Lethal Weapon. We loved it.

Veronica

There's been many exorcism films that have been heralded as 'the scariest movie ever' on release but few have lived up to the billing - Spanish film Veronica though definitely does.

The film follows a young team as she is overtaken by an evil force after playing with a ouija board. Predictable at points, Veronica was a film that added a strong feeling of dread to jump scares that kept viewers on the edge of their seat.

This Is The End

Did we really need an end of the world movie starring Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen and Jay Baruchel that sees Hill get possessed by Lucifer himself? Yes - of course we did!

This is definitely a possession film that is more seeped in comedy than horror but Baruchel's attempt at an exorcism citing words straight for The Exorcist will have you bent over with laughter. Simply hilarious.

The Medium

Deciding to focus its attention away from the bog-standard jump scare, this Thai/South Korean film begins in the Isan region of Thailand and follows a shaman as he discovers his nephew has been possessed. Released in 2021, this documentary style film comes highly rated by critics and viewers alike.

The Witch

One of the creepiest and most highly rated horrors of recent years, The Witch (or the The VVitch) begins by introducing us to a family that are isolated on English farm land after their expulsion from Puritan society.

