Seaforth will be made on Lewis and Harris

The legend of The Brahan Seer, the 17th-century Scottish farmhand who is said to have had powers to predict the future, is set to be brought to life on screen as a Gaelic language horror.

Gaelic language folk horror Seaforth will be filmed on Lewis and Harris. | Supplied

Stories of the so-called “Hebridean Nostradamus”, who was born on the Isle of Lewis, have inspired the project, which will be shot on Lewis and Harris.

The folk horror’s writer and director John Murdo (JM) MacAulay, who is also from Lewis, will be drawing on stories about Coinneach Odhar, whose predictions were written about extensively in Alexander Mackenzie's 1877 book The Prophecies of The Brahan Seer.

According to folklore, Odhar is said to have seen his prophetic visions by looking through a hole in a small stone.

He has been credited with forecasting the Highland Clearances, the Battle of Culloden, the construction of the Caledonian Canal, the North Sea oil boom and the reopening of the Scottish Parliament.

Born in Uig, on Lewis, The Brahan Seer later moved to Easter Ross on the mainland, living near Loch Ussie, between Strathpeffer and Dingwall, and working as a labourer on the Brahan Estate, the historic seat of the powerful Seaforth Mackenzie clan chieftains.

The horror is inspired by accounts of a fateful approach to The Brahan Seer from Isabella, Lady Seaforth, who asked his advice after becoming suspicious about her husband's late return from a trip to Paris, but became outraged after she was told he was with another woman.

Good Omens showrunner Douglas Mackinnon is the executive producer of Seaforth, which will star Lewis actress Sorcha Groundsell, who has previously appeared in the series His Dark Materials, Clique, Shetland and The Innocents.

A crowdfunding campaign is underway to get an initial short film made with the aim of developing Seaforth into a feature film or series.

The synopsis states: "The film tells the story of the young Coinneach Odhar, as he was known then, who one day stumbles upon a seeing stone, which gives him the ability to see into the future. Now cursed with second sight, he is left to suffer the knowledge of everydetail of his life and death.

"Set in the Outer Hebrides, the story follows Lady Seaforth, the laird’s wife, who summons the Seer, driven by fears of her husband’s infidelity. This culminates in a fraught interrogation and her quest for the truth leads to broken promises, a struggle for power and a burning body in a whisky barrel."

Mr MacAulay said: "Our vision for Seaforth is to showcase our rich culture of storytelling by breathing new life into these iconic characters. Crowdfunding allows us to bring the audience along on this creative journey."

Mr Mackinnon, whose other credits include Outlander, Doctor Who and Sherlock, said: "I think this is going to make a great film and John Murdo is an extraordinary talent that I’m delighted to be working with."