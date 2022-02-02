The Book of Boba Fett, the new Star Wars TV show teased at the end of The Mandalorian Season Two, is set to finally arrive on Disney Plus.

Three trailers released for The Book of Boba Fett, including the most recent one that came out on December 20th titled ‘Authority’, h inted at the return of the green-armoured bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His armour might be a little more banged up than it used to be, but he will return to Tattoine, the scene of so many Star Wars adventures.

Joined by sharpshooter Fennec Shand, it seems that Boba Fett will be stepping into Jabba’s long-empty shoes.

Here’s when The Book of Boba Fett will be released on Disney Plus, and what time we can expect to see what Boba will do in the power vacuum left behind by Jabba and his minions.

When is The Book of Boba Fett coming out on Disney Plus?

The first episode of the new series was available to stream from December 29th, coming just before the close of 2021.

New episodes will drop each week on Wednesdays at around 8am UK time – premiering on the channel at 3am Eastern Time.

The first season is expected to have seven episodes, each dropping weekly like other Disney Plus shows, like Hawkeye and Loki.

What does The Book of Boba Fett trailer tell us?

With plenty of epic shots of Jabba the Hutt’s old haunts, it’s clear that The Book of Boba Fett will be diving back into the criminal underworld of bounty hunters and thieves.

The infamous bounty hunter seems to be turning over a new leaf in his own show. Photo: Disney.

Facing down Jabba’s old captains with sharpshooting assassin Fennec Shand at his side, Boba seems to be keen to usher in a new era.

"Jabba ruled with fear”, he says. “I intend to rule with respect.”

Along with the trailer title ‘Authority’, it seem that Boba Fett is returning to take his place at the helm – and there’s enough action and thinly-veiled threats to suggest that we will still see the notorious bounty hunter in action.

We’ll have to wait until the show airs to see how successful Boba Fett’s attempt at building a more peaceful criminal empire will be.

Boba Fett will be joined by sharpshooter Fennec Shand. Photo: Disney.

When is The Book of Boba Fett set?

Minor spoilers for the first episodes of the show below.

The Book of Boba Fett is set around 9 ABY, following the end of the latest season of The Mandolorian.

The series also features flashbacks to what Boba did after falling into the Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which would have occurred in 4 ABY.

Starring Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, The Book of Boba Fett follows at least two characters from The Mandalorian.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Boba seems to spend a lot of time with his famous helmet off. Photo: Disney.

However, it’s not yet clear whether any other characters from the first show will make an appearance.

It seems unlikely that Grogu will show up, busy training to be a Jedi with Luke Skywalker.

Still, we might see the Mandalorian himself show up or some other more minor figures from the series.

Seeing as we returned to Jabba’s Palace, we might see some more familiar faces and beasts that old-school fans will remember from when Luke and his group were fighting for their lives in the fortress.

How many episodes of The Book of Boba Fett?

There will be seven episodes of The Book of Boba Fett in total, meaning next week’s will be the season finale.

Judging from the lines that were drawn in Episode 6, we can expect Episode 7 to be explosive.