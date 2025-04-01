First look images of the BBC and Netflix’s upcoming drama The Bombing of Pan Am 103 have been revealed.

Based on the true story of the passenger flight which was bombed over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988, the new series will follow the untold story of investigators in Scotland and the United States as they sought to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The new six-part series will trace not just the investigation, but the devastating effect the terror attack had on the town as well as well as the families who lost loved ones.

The drama comes ahead of the trial of Libyan Lockerbie bombing suspect Abu Agila Masud Al-Marimi - referred to by investigators as Masud - in the United States.

The cast includes Connor Swindells (SAS Rogue Heroes), Patrick J. Adams (Suits) and Merritt Wever (Severance), as well as Scottish actors Peter Mullan, Tony Curran, Lauren Lyle, Kevin McKidd, Cora Bissett and Phyllis Logan.

Set to be released in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year, it is not the first drama about the Lockerbie bombing to have been released in 2025. In January, Colin Firth starred in Sky series Lockerbie: A Search for Truth.

Here are first look images from The Bombing of Pan Am 103.

Eddie Marsan as Tom Thurman and Tony Curran as DCI Harry Bell. English actor Eddie Marsan as Tom Thurman alongside Scottish actor Tony Curran as DCI Harry Bell.

Connor Swindells as DS Ed McCusker. SAS Rogue Heroes and Sex Education actor Connor Swindells as DS Ed McCusker in The Bombing of Pan Am.

Phyllis Logan, Molly Geddes, and Cora Bissett in a still from The Bombing of Pan Am. From left, Phyllis Logan as Moira Shearer, Molly Geddes as WP Lauren Aitken and Cora Bissett as Elma Pringle in The Bombing of Pan Am.

Merritt Wever as Kathryn Turman. American actress Merritt Wever as Kathryn Turman in The Bombing of Pan Am 103.