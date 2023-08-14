The Blackening will be released in UK cinemas later this month.

The Blackening lands in UK cinemas this month. Cr: Universal Pictures

With Halloween edging closer, cinemas across the globe are gearing up for a festival of horror.

However, thanks to the creators of The Blackening, we have been treated to an early horror comedy that is already pleasing crowds across the globe and launches in UK cinemas before the month is out.

Packed to brim with gore, hilarious kills, laugh out loud comedy and a healthy dose of satire, The Blackening could be one of the surprise hits of the year and has already had critics raving weeks before its official release.

Directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Shaft), the movie begins when seven friends arrive at a cabin within the woods...but things don't feel quite right.

What is The Blackening about

The film has been said to be a perfect horror comedy that is witty, full of hilarious satire and perfect for a night out with friends.

The official synopsis of the film states: "Seven friends go away for the weekend, only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. They must pit their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies against the murderer to stay alive."

The Blackening cast

Grace Byers (Empire) takes the lead role as Allison, alongside Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America) who stars as Clifton, Melvin Gregg is King, X Mayo as Shanika, Dewayne Perkins as Dewayne and Antoinette Robertson plays Lisa.

The Blackening review Rotten Tomatoes

The film has been given a highly impressive 87% on highly respected film site Rotten Tomatoes. Film critic Dwight Brown said audiences will "love its craziness" and said it is "funny, funny, funny".

Radheyan Simonpillai from CTV's Your Morning claimed the film was "the spawn of Scary Movie and Cabin in the Woods", while Elliott Collins from Movie Files said the movie was "definitely a Crowd Pleaser, a lot of great laughs, really solid direction and incredibly likeable characters and a cast that just worked."

The Blackening UK release date, age rating and run time

The horror comedy has a confirmed release date of Friday 25 August, however, there is a special Cineworld Unlimited screening Tuesday 15 August for unlimited card holders.