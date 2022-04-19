THE FOLLOWING PIECE CONTAINS MAJOR THE BATMAN SPOILERS.

Matt Reeves new DC comic book film The Batman was heralded as the great hope in the start of ‘post-Covid’ cinema, and early signs indicate the Hollywood blockbuster could be just that after a strong performance at the box office.

The Caped Crusader has raked in approximately £97 million at the UK box office since its release on Friday March 4 and shows no signs of slowing down, with film critics and fans alike full of praise for the film, which stars Robert Pattinson as Batman for the first time.

Barry Keoghan attends "The Batman" World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

With a running time of 2 hours and 55 minutes, Reeves’ action packed movie has a star studded cast alongside Pattinson, with Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Colin Farrell (The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot) and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) all playing huge roles.

For those who have already seen Matt Reeves’ epic new movie The Batman, one of the film’s ending scenes left fans wondering if a sequel was being hinted at with the apparent reappearance of the Caped Crusader’s most notorious nemesis.

With the film drawing to a close, one of its final scenes sees The Riddler engaging and laughing hysterically with another cleverly hid inmate in the Arkham Asylum, credited only as Unseen Arkham Prisoner in the end credits.

The scene, which sees Dano’s character of The Riddler bemoaning his failed plan of mass murder in the city of Gotham while behind the cell walls of Arkham, hear a voice say to him: “One day you’re on top. The next, you’re a clown”, before the camera pans out of the cells as the duo laugh manically.

Understandably, the scene has led many to believe the cameo from Riddler's new friend was actually an introduction to The Joker – something director Reeves has now confirmed in a recent interview with Variety, telling them simply: “You’re right. It is the Joker.”

But which actor is it that we see laughing like a maniac with Riddler – and does that mean they’ll be a sequel?

Who is The Joker in the new Batman? Will there be a Batman sequel?

Once again, Reeves confirmed the actor was non other than Barry Keoghan.

Star of Dunkirk, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer and The Green Night, the director confirmed the 29-year-old Dubliners was the man who portrayed the cameo role of the Joker in his new movie, although those hoping for a sequel which see the Irishman in more than a cameo may be disappointed.

“It’s not an Easter egg scene,” Reeves said.

“It’s not one of those end credits Marvel or DC scenes where it’s going, like, ‘Hey, here’s the next movie!’ In fact, I have no idea when or if we would return to that character in the movies.”

However…

The Batman post credit scene

As is standard in modern superhero movies, at the end credits of The Batman, we see a simple green question mark appear on the screen, which show us the words, “GOOD BYE?” alongside a link to a website: www.rataalada.com.

Obviously, this is in reference to one of The Riddler’s first riddles in the movie, “El Rata Alada.”

The site, which has been updated numerous times, has given visitors several riddles over the week. Correct answers grant access to a video clip of Thomas Wayne’s mayoral campaign...

And, perhaps most interesting, the site has been giving visitors a “It’s Not Over Yet” hint, before adding “You think I’m finished but perhaps you don’t know the full truth. Every ending is a new beginning. Something is coming.”

So...a sequel? Watch this space.

The Batman deleted scene

Although we barely see Barry Keoghan’s Joker look in The Batman’s cinematic release, Matt Reeves and his team have released secret deleted scenes which show us much more of the Irishman’s take on the famous Batman villain.