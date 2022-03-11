Warning: minor spoilers for The Batman are below.

Directed by Matt Reeves, new Hollywood epic The Batman was released to critical acclaim on Friday March 4, as Robert Pattinson donned the famous cape and mask for the very first time.

The movie has already raked in over approximately £97 million at the Box Office, meaning it is already the UK second most successful release this year.

John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jayme Lawson, and Dylan Clark attend "The Batman" World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

After a year long coronavirus related delay, fans of the Caped Crusader finally got to see British actor Pattinson in the role of The Batman, as he pits his wits against two of his most well known arch enemies - The Riddler and The Penguin.

With an epic runtime of 2 hours 55 minutes, The Batman transforms audiences back to Bruce Wayne’s early years as the masked vigilante, taking place just two years after the birth of Wayne’s Batman.

Alongside Pattinson, the film stars Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood, Ruby Sparks) in the role of Batman’s main protagonist The Riddler - an unhinged, former orphan boy who, with the help of a small online community, is desperate to take down the city of Gotham and expose the corruption which lives beneath its dark underbelly.

Colin Farrell also appears, though he is almost unrecognisable as Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, with the Irish actor donning prosthetic make-up to transform him into the legendary comic book villain, while Zoe Kravitz excels as the Bat’s love interest and partner in vengeance, Catwoman.

The movie has been heralded by critics and film fans alike, most of whom have praised the blockbuster a huge success, even ranking at 92% on highly respected film review website Rotten Tomatoes.

Which streaming platforms will The Batman be released on?

After the movie's theatrical run, The Batman will also be available on a number of digital platforms, with available to buy or rent on the likes of Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and more. However, there is no confirmed release date at the time of writing.

The bad news for Netflix subscribers is The Batman will not stream on Netflix, this is due to the fact that the film has confirmed that it will instead stream on Amerian streaming site HBO Max.

When will The Batman come out on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K?

The good news is Matt Reeves’ DC hit already has a release date confirmed, so those who can’t wait to own their own copy don’t have too long to wait.

Warner Bros. have confirmed that the film will be released on DVD, 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and standard Blu-Ray on June 13 2022.