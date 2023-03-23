All Sections
Who will win this year's Apprentice? Credit: BBC

The Apprentice Final 2023: The 10 most successful finalists from the BBC show

Ahead of tonight’s Apprentice Final, here are the 10 most successful winners of The Apprentice since the show began in 2005.

By Graham Falk
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:01 GMT

As the hours tick down to the final of the 17th series of popular BBC reality TV show The Appentice, new research has revealed which former winners have been the most successful since the show began all the way back in 2025.

Hosted by Sir Alan Sugar, the shows pits together a group of business-people who compete in a series of business-related challenges set by the British business magnate in order to win the ultimate prize of a six-figure salary job as Sugar’s apprentice.

The research, which has conducted by UK financial services provider CMC Markets used the latest financial reports from Endole to discover the latest report of net assets in each of The Apprentice winners’ businesses, to determine which of them are the most successful.

Now, without further ado, let’s see who is the most successful Apprentice winner of all time...

Series eight winner Ricky Winner is the most successful Apprentice winner, with his company Hyper Recruitment Solutions' reported net asses at £2,260,00.

1. Ricky Martin (Hyper Recruitment Solutions)

Series eight winner Ricky Winner is the most successful Apprentice winner, with his company Hyper Recruitment Solutions' reported net asses at £2,260,00. Photo: BBC

Series seven winner Tom Pellereau and his company Stylideas have reported net assets of £1,370,000.

2. Tom Pellereau (Stylideas)

Series seven winner Tom Pellereau and his company Stylideas have reported net assets of £1,370,000. Photo: Ian Gavan

Series nine winner Dr Leah Totton and her company Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics have reported net assets of £664,490.

3. Dr Leah Totton (Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics)

Series nine winner Dr Leah Totton and her company Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics have reported net assets of £664,490. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Season 12 winner Alan Spencer and her company Ridiculously Rich By Alana have reported net assets of £494,740.

4. Alana Spencer (Ridiculously Rich By Alana)

Season 12 winner Alan Spencer and her company Ridiculously Rich By Alana have reported net assets of £494,740. Photo: Anthony Harvey

