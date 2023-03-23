Ahead of tonight’s Apprentice Final, here are the 10 most successful winners of The Apprentice since the show began in 2005.

As the hours tick down to the final of the 17th series of popular BBC reality TV show The Appentice, new research has revealed which former winners have been the most successful since the show began all the way back in 2025.

Hosted by Sir Alan Sugar, the shows pits together a group of business-people who compete in a series of business-related challenges set by the British business magnate in order to win the ultimate prize of a six-figure salary job as Sugar’s apprentice.

The research, which has conducted by UK financial services provider CMC Markets used the latest financial reports from Endole to discover the latest report of net assets in each of The Apprentice winners’ businesses, to determine which of them are the most successful.

Now, without further ado, let’s see who is the most successful Apprentice winner of all time...

1 . Ricky Martin (Hyper Recruitment Solutions) Series eight winner Ricky Winner is the most successful Apprentice winner, with his company Hyper Recruitment Solutions' reported net asses at £2,260,00. Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Tom Pellereau (Stylideas) Series seven winner Tom Pellereau and his company Stylideas have reported net assets of £1,370,000. Photo: Ian Gavan Photo Sales

3 . Dr Leah Totton (Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics) Series nine winner Dr Leah Totton and her company Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics have reported net assets of £664,490. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack Photo Sales

4 . Alana Spencer (Ridiculously Rich By Alana) Season 12 winner Alan Spencer and her company Ridiculously Rich By Alana have reported net assets of £494,740. Photo: Anthony Harvey Photo Sales