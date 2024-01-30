18 more candidates are looking to become Lord Sugar's new Apprentice.

This week sees the return of popular reality television business show The Apprentice – the 18th series to be helmed by entrepreneur Lord Sugar.

Each week will see a cast of wannabe millionaires take on a challenge to impress their possible future business parter and his trusted aides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's everything you need to know about the latest series of the hit BBC programme.

When is The Apprentice on?

The first episode of The Apprentice is on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday, February 1.

Episodes will then be broadcast on a weekly basis - there will be a total of 12 episodes in the series.

If you miss any of the action you can catch up on the BBC iPlayer where all episodes will be made available shortly after they have been broadcast.

Who are Lord Sugar’s advisors?

After stepping in to replace Lord Sugar’s aide Claude Littner in 2022, former winner Tim Campbell joined the show on a permanent basis last year and returns for 2024..

He will appear alongside Baroness Karren Brady to keep an close eye on the candidates and help decide who should be fired and who should be hired.

What does the successful candidate win?

Advertisement Hide Ad

In earlier series the winning candidate won a six-figure job at one of Lord Sugar's company.

Now the victorious businessperson receives a bumper £250,000 cash injection into their business, as well as invaluable advice from new business partner Lord Sugar.

What’s the first challenge?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first episode sees the candidates head to the Scottish Highlands where they are challenged to put on high end away days for corporate clients.

How many candidates are there?