The Apprentice 2024: Meet the candidates looking to impress Alan Sugar

Lord Sugar has another group of candidates hoping to become his next apprentice.

First hitting British television screens back in 2005, the 17th series of The Apprentice sets underway on Thursday.

As ever, Lord Alan Sugar is heading up the boardroom table, ably assisted by trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell.

And there are 18 new candidates all looking to win an invetment of £250,000 and Lord Sugar's priceless mentorship.

In their way are a series of challenging tasks, from creating high end away days for corporate clients in the Highlands and designing a virtual escape room to a buying challenge in Jersey and tackling tourism in Budapest.

Here are all the candidates - and why they think they deserve to win.

Amina Khan

A pharmacist and business owner from Ilford. A qualified pharmacist for over 10 years, Amina has created a successful skincare and supplements business. She wants to prove to Lord Sugar that her business acumen is more than skin deep.

"I’ve already made over £2 million in my three years of business with very healthy profits. I have no fancy team or office and I started from absolute zero. On my own, I’ve built the foundations for a very successful business and joining forces with Lord Sugar means we would dominate the market overnight. I am also one of the hardest working women I know. There is no one else like me. My drive and determination are unmatched."

Dr. Asif Munaf

Owner of a wellness brand from Sheffield. “Beauty, brains, body and business” is how Asif proudly describes himself on his CV. A doctor with a business plan focused on healthy vitamins and supplements, Asif may need more than the four Bs to win Lord Sugar’s investment.

"With my range of vitamins and supplements, I would make sure he is fit, sharp and firing for at least another 20 series!"

Flo Edwards

A recruitment consultant from London. Never one to back down from a challenge, Flo started her own consultancy and has proven herself with great performance history. Is she ready to take on one of the toughest processes around?

"I don't necessarily deserve Lord Sugar’s investment more than anyone else in the process; I have a great business and I have a proven track record of generating revenue. However, equality, diversity and inclusion is at the core of the business so with Lord Sugar's experience with scaling recruitment businesses we can expedite this positive impact (alongside profits!).

Foluso Falade

A project manager from Manchester. Foluso wants to help young people get a head start in business, as the self-proclaimed 'Mary Poppins of business'. She wants to run the first Social Enterprise to win Lord Sugar’s investment.

"I am a one-of-a-kind type of person, an investment in one that guarantees profit. With my people-focused attitude, I plan on building an empire in an ethical way, whilst raising up inspiring people along the way."

Jack Davies

A recruitment director from Bristol. Aspirational recruitment director and food reviewer Jack is used to moving up the ranks quickly. Lord Sugar’s investment could be his next step to success, or will he bite off more than he can chew?

"I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment due to my work ethic and drive to succeed, which I’m ready to prove with this business venture."

Maura Rath

The owner of a yoga company from Wexford. Yoga teacher Maura’s business is rooted in the promotion of her clients’ well-being in a way that makes business boom. She wants to scale up with the help of Lord Sugar’s investment.

"I believe I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because my business promotes positivity and well-being, in a profitable and scalable way, with five income streams."

Noor Bouziane

The owner of a jewellery company from Liverpool. Ambitious owner of a premium jewellery company, Noor believes Lord Sugar would be missing out on plenty of cash if he were not to invest in her accessory business.

"My business is worthy of the investment because I will be able to generate a lot of money for Lord Sugar compared to other candidates. My brand is something new and it offers the best accessories around."

Oliver Medforth

A sales executive from Yorkshire. Never doing “owt for nowt”, Oliver’s background in selling at markets has him looking forward to the famous (and infamous) sales tasks. After supervising stores up and down the country, he’s ready to face the boardroom.

"I’m hard working and determined to achieve anything I set a goal to do. I fully enjoy what I do, and this will be applied to Lord Sugar if I manage to get the investment."

Onyeka Nweze

A chartered company secretary from London. Onyeka’s successful corporate background and money-making business plan have her hoping for Lord Sugar’s first tech business investment in eighteen series.

"If Lord Sugar is ready to make some serious money, then he needs me. He's never invested in a tech business, now is the time."

Paul Bowen

The director of a pie company from Lancashire. One of two pie company experts entering the process, Paul prides his business on big name clients such as Manchester City Football Club. He’s looking to unite his passion for business with Lord Sugar’s strategic expertise.

"I’m seeking investment of Lord Sugar’s time and knowledge. I have great ideas and great business acumen, along with a work hard attitude. My organisation and planning is my weakness. But with Lord Sugar’s strategy and my passion and ideas, I could make him Lord of the Pies."

Dr. Paul Midha

The owner of a dental group from Leeds. Paul started his practice using every resource he had. Used to extensive learning from studying as a dentist, Paul is set on Lord Sugar’s investment and all that he can teach him about the world of business.

"Presenting a product-based business plan to Lord Sugar, I aim to revolutionise the healthcare attire market. When executed adeptly, this approach has the potential to secure a substantial market share. I am ready for the extensive learning ahead, understanding that I have much to gain and a long yet rewarding journey ahead."

Phil Turner

The owner of a pie company from Bognor Regis. Phil was awarded ‘Supreme Pie Champion’ in 2020 for his family-owned pie business, which dates back to the 1930s. He’s hoping to prove himself to Lord Sugar and start making him some real dough.

"I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I already have a track record of successfully building and scaling a business. I have learnt how to run a business the hard way, and now I feel like it’s time to take my business to the next level."

Rachel Woolford

A boutique fitness studio owner from Leeds. Business-minded from a very young age, Rachel has plenty of experience managing her work independently. Could a business partnership with Lord Sugar be the next big step?

"Anyone in business must work hard, but I work harder!"

Raj Chohan

A mortgage broker from Leamington Spa. Raj takes her work seriously but knows to have fun while doing so. A self-confessed ‘dog with a bone’ when meeting her targets, she wants to hit a gap in the market and will do whatever it takes for success.

"I have business acumen and drive to succeed with all the attributes to scale up this business. I have life experience and maturity and I'm considerate yet very determined to reach my goals. My business is already working with the opportunity to take advantage of a more profitable way to make an income. Working with me, I am receptive to change and take feedback well. I value experience and professional advice. I want to be the UK’s leading lady within the bridging world of finance!"

Sam Saadet

A pre and post natal fitness coach from Essex. Friends call Sam a real Del Boy for being “part-wheeler dealer” as well as her eye for a bargain. An online fitness coach with a focus on mums and mums-to-be, she’s hoping to prove her business brain to Lord Sugar.

"I deserve Lord Sugar's investment because I am one of the savviest, go-getting women I know! This business is all focused on something I am very passionate about whilst also making money too - it's a win win."

Steve Darken

A management consultant from London. Steve claims that he shares Lord Sugar’s sharp mind and sense of humour. Consulting for “some of the biggest companies in the world”, he’s ready to take on the boardroom.

"If I get the investment, the real winner in the show would be Lord Sugar! My CV speaks for itself - I’m a dedicated business and tech leader who smashes every goal and challenge set. I know Lord Sugar would be an incredible mentor, and we would work very well together – our differences are complementary, and our partnership would be guaranteed to turn any venture into a multi-million-pound success."

Tre Lowe

A music and wellness entrepreneur from London. You may recognise Tre from the UK garage band Architechs. He has high hopes for his wellness business, Tre is drawing on experience from several industries to see him through the process.

"Having watched all the series, I know that I am different from most people that have been on the show, being slightly older, from a creative background and with internationally successful music. I believe the future of entrepreneurism will be about the personal stories, challenges, and triumphs of the founders. I have proven success, and I am utterly passionate about impacting people's lives, I believe this is a proven formula for massive success."

Virdi Singh Mazaria

A music producer from Leicester DJ Virdi wants to introduce Lord Sugar to a lucrative industry that he’s yet to invest in – music. His background as both an auditor and a producer has Virdi hoping for some hits in the boardroom.