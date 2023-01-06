The Apprentice Winners: Here's every winner of The Apprentice since Lord Sugar started hiring in 2005 - including new aide Tim Campbell
With the 17th season of the BBC business-based reality television programme now underway, we look back at the 17 candidates to date who have heard those two sought after words: “you’re hired”.
Inspired by the American original hosted by Donald Trump before he entered politics, The Apprentice first reached British television screens in 2005.
British business magnate Alan Sugar (now Lord Sugar) has helmed the programme since the start, originally offering the winner a job with a six-figure salary. In later series he has investing £250,000 in the successful candidate’s business plan.
It started life on BBC Two but quickly moved to BBC One after pulling in impressive viewing figures.
This year’s series has just kicked off, with 18 candidates hoping to be the last entrepreneur standing – joining this roll call of previous Apprentice winners.