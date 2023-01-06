News you can trust since 1817
Lord Sugar has said "you're hired" 16 times in his television career on The Apprentice.

The Apprentice Winners: Here's every winner of The Apprentice since Lord Sugar started hiring in 2005 - including new aide Tim Campbell

With the 17th season of the BBC business-based reality television programme now underway, we look back at the 17 candidates to date who have heard those two sought after words: “you’re hired”.

By David Hepburn
1 hour ago

Inspired by the American original hosted by Donald Trump before he entered politics, The Apprentice first reached British television screens in 2005.

British business magnate Alan Sugar (now Lord Sugar) has helmed the programme since the start, originally offering the winner a job with a six-figure salary. In later series he has investing £250,000 in the successful candidate’s business plan.

It started life on BBC Two but quickly moved to BBC One after pulling in impressive viewing figures.

This year’s series has just kicked off, with 18 candidates hoping to be the last entrepreneur standing – joining this roll call of previous Apprentice winners.

1. Tim Campbell

Tim Campbell was the first ever winner of The Apprentice, winning a £100,000 job working for Lord Sugar. Since then he's gone on to found the Bright Ideas Trust, helping young people set up businesses, and last year returned to the programme temporarily as one of Lord Sugar's aides - a role that has now become permanent.

2. Michelle Dewberry

2016 winner Michelle Dewberry also landed a dream job with Lord Sugar, but left after a few months to become a business consultant.

3. Simon Ambrose

Simon Ambrose was the third contestant to triumph in The Apprentice. He worked in property for Lord Sugar before founding his own property firm.

4. Lee McQueen

Lee McQueen was king of The Apprentice in 2008. He was hired to work for Lord Sugar’s healthcare company Amscreen, bofore starting his own recruitment consultancy.

