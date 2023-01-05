The Apprentice 2023 Candidates: Cast of 18 contestants for BBC Apprentice series with Alan Sugar revealed including Glaswegian
The new series of The Apprentice is about to get under way, with 18 more hopefuls vying to win including a Scottish contender
Lord Alan Sugar said The Apprentice is “back with a big bang” as the candidates jet off to Antigua for the first episode following the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions before they filmed the series.
The 17th series of the BBC reality show features 18 new candidates all competing to win a life-changing investment of £250,000 from Lord Sugar. The candidates will be thrown into the deep end as the series kicks off with a trip to the Caribbean, where they will be tasked with creating and selling excursions to tourists.
Lord Sugar told the PA news agency: “Last year we were restricted by Covid in what we could do and what we couldn’t do because of the health warnings. So this year, we decided… let’s come back with a big bang.
“So I said: ‘Let’s go somewhere great to really kick off well.’ You should see the the candidates’ faces when I said to them: ‘Right your first task you’re going to Antigua’, that’s wonderful. Also for the audience it will be a great kick-off for the process.”
Here are the candidates aspiring to win Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 business investment. Who will you be supporting?
The Apprentice is set to air from Thursday January 5 on BBC One and iPlayer.