The new series of The Apprentice is about to get under way, with 18 more hopefuls vying to win including a Scottish contender

Lord Alan Sugar said The Apprentice is “back with a big bang” as the candidates jet off to Antigua for the first episode following the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions before they filmed the series.

The 17th series of the BBC reality show features 18 new candidates all competing to win a life-changing investment of £250,000 from Lord Sugar. The candidates will be thrown into the deep end as the series kicks off with a trip to the Caribbean, where they will be tasked with creating and selling excursions to tourists.

Lord Sugar told the PA news agency: “Last year we were restricted by Covid in what we could do and what we couldn’t do because of the health warnings. So this year, we decided… let’s come back with a big bang.

“So I said: ‘Let’s go somewhere great to really kick off well.’ You should see the the candidates’ faces when I said to them: ‘Right your first task you’re going to Antigua’, that’s wonderful. Also for the audience it will be a great kick-off for the process.”

Here are the candidates aspiring to win Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 business investment. Who will you be supporting?

The Apprentice is set to air from Thursday January 5 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Additional reporting by PA

1. The Apprentice 2023 candidates revealed The Apprentice 2023 Candidates: (Front row seated left to right) Denisha Kaur Bharj, Joe Phillips, Megan Hornby, Shannon Martin, Kevin D'Arcy, Emma Browne, (middle row left to right) Avi Sharma, Bradley Johnson, Mark Moseley, Shazia Hussain, Sohail Chowdhary, Rochelle Anthony, (Back Row left to right) Marnie Swindells, Simba Rwambiwa, Dani Donovan, Gregory Ebbs, Victoria Goulbourne, and Reece Donnelly, the new candidates for this year's BBC One contest, The Apprentice. Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC Photo Sales

2. Sohail Chowdhary Southampton-based martial arts instructor and school owner Chowdhary said he is “proud” to have been raised in a council house but has had to “fight hard” to achieve his success. He said: “I am calm and collected but if they do come at me? I will bite and I will sting and I will leave my mark.” Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC Photo Sales

3. Victoria Goulbourne Former flight attendant Goulbourne, from Merseyside, started her online sweet business, which became a social media success, during lockdown. She said: “I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and am not afraid to take on a challenge.” Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC Photo Sales

4. Avi Sharma London-based Sharma is a city banker and the youngest candidate in the series. He said: “Some say I’m delusional, I prefer the term optimistic. Lord Sugar’s investment will help me escape the rat race of a banking job. I’m the hardest working rat he’ll ever meet.” Photo: Ray Burmiston/BBC Photo Sales