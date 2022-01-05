As one of Britain’s best loved TV shows, many are delighted that the New Year will also bring a brand new series of The Apprentice back onto our screens.

The BBC show typically sees British business guru Lord Alan Sugar dish out scathing criticism, tricky challenges and snappy one liners to a set of cocky candidates vying for a £250,000 business deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And The Apprentice 2022 will surely be no different – with 16 contestants in this year’s series attempting to win a seat at the table and prove they have got what it takes to be Lord Sugar’s next business Apprentice.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s series of The Apprentice, its contestants for 2022 and how to watch.

When is The Apprentice back on TV?

The Apprentice will return to BBC One this week after a two years, with the coronavirus pandemic putting the series and many others on hold.

The first episode of sixteenth series of The Apprentice will air on Thursday 6 January at 9pm and will see the 16 contestants embark on their first challenge – creating a marketing campaign for a new cruise liner.

The Apprentice 2022: All the contestants on this year's The Apprentice, when BBC show starts and how to watch (Image credit: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)

With 12 episodes in total broadcast every Thursday night, there is bound to be no shortage of hilarious business flops and failures as Lord Sugar whittles down the competition with his iconic dismissal of “you’re fired.”

How can I watch The Apprentice 2022?

The new series of The Apprentice will air on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday and will be available to watch live and on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

Aaron Willis, Flight Operations Instructor and Financial Firm Strategy Manager Akeem Bundu-Kamara. (Image credit: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)

Episodes of The Apprentice will, as per usual, be followed by panel show, You’re Fired, at 10pm on BBC Two.

The comedy show presented by Tom Allen sees each fired contestant face a second grilling, but this time from Allen and fellow comedians in a less high-risk setting than Lord Sugar’s boardroom.

Who are Lord Sugar’s aides on The Apprentice this year?

Baroness Karen Brady, Vice-Chairman of West Ham United Football Club, will be once again be joining Lord Sugar as one of his aides on The Apprentice 2022.

Akshay Thakrar, Digital Marketing Agency Owner, and Alex Short, Commercial Cleaning Company Owner. (Image credit: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)

She has been at Lord Sugar’s side since 2010, with this series marking her tenth turn on the BBC show.

While Baroness Brady would usually be joined by the much-loved Claude Littner, she will instead be joined by former Apprentice winner Tim Campbell.

Campbell won The Apprentice in 2005 and rose to become Project Director of Health and Beauty at Lord Sugar’s company, Amstrad.

The first ever winner of the show will be standing in for Claude while he recovers from an electric bike accident.

But Lord Sugar confirmed late last year on Twitter that Littner "will be back” on the show once he has recovered from his injury.

Who are The Apprentice contestants this year?

Amy Anzel, Beauty Brand Owner, and Brittany Carter, Hotel Front of House Manager. (Image credit: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)

The Apprentice contestant line-up will unfortunately not see any Scots appear on the BBC show this year.

But there are still plenty of characters and intriguing candidates on The Apprentice 2022.

Here are the 16 contestants on The Apprentice this year in full:

Aaron Willis, Flight Operations Instructor

38-year-old Aaron, from Chorley, Lancashire, has served as a Flight Operations Instructor in the RAF for 12 years, but now seeks to start his own security business with the help of Lord Sugar.

“My strongest point is that I can sell to anybody, and I think that’s the reason why my business will be a success - because people will buy from me,” says the salesman, who has previously worked as a milkman, horseman and butcher.

Akeem Bundu-Kamara, Financial Firm Strategy Manager

Akeem, 29, believes he has the confidence and people skills required of Lord Sugar’s next Apprentice.

The London-based strategy manager cites his "ambition, the drive and the experience working with strategy" as why he’s likely to succeed in this year’s competition – with a self-professed “calculated point of view” making him one to keep an eye on.

Akshay Thakrar, Digital Marketing Agency Owner

"My friends call me AK47 because I’m a killer salesperson,” says 28-year-old digital marketer Ashkay.

A speaker of seven languages whose first word was ‘profit’, Akshay believes that success and fortune are foremost in his future.

Alex Short, Commercial Cleaning Company Owner

Commercial cleaning company owner Alex is on his way to tripling his turnover at just 27-years-old.

The school leaver from Hertford says: “I would compare myself to a Ferrari - shiny on the outside but under the bonnet there is a lot of fire, and I’m coming for you.”

Amy Anzel, Beauty Brand Owner

Beauty brand owner Amy, 48, is this year’s oldest contestant on The Apprentice but comes into the competition with a wealth of experience in sales, showbiz and jingles.

A self-described “tough boss”, Amy started her beauty business later in life but is determined to become the next apprentice.

Brittany Carter, Hotel Front of House Manager

25-year-old Brittany from Bristol believes her bubbly personality and social skills will help her stand out in the boardroom on this year’s The Apprentice.

With her heart set on creating the first alcoholic protein drink, Brittany hopes her enthusiasm will gain her a seat at the boardroom table for the final.

Conor Gilsenan, Sales Executive

29-year-old Conor is a former Irish rugby player from Mullingar, County Westmeath, who moved away from the rugby world and to business after an injury in 2020.

A former Leinster, Connacht and London Irish flanker, Gilsenan is striding into Lord Sugar's boardroom with hopes of bringing his quirky hospitality for music and sports events business plan to life.

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, Sustainability Company Owner

Maths graduate and business owner Francesca, 26, comes from a business-savvy family and isn’t prepared to lose her chance at bringing her product carbon footprint service for businesses idea to life on The Apprentice 2022.

“I’ve never lost anything, I always win,” she says.

Harry Mahmood, Regional Operations Manager

Describing himself as the "Asian version of Lord Sugar”, 35-year-old Harry from the West Midlands hopes that his turn on The Apprentice will see him and Lord Sugar become the "bad boys of the bath bomb world."

The Regional Operations Manager seeks to develop his bath bomb business by winning The Apprentice 2022 – but with a kindness and care inspired by his grandparents.

Harpreet Kaur, Dessert Parlour Owner

Harpreet, 30, is currently the owner of a dessert parlour in West Yorkshire – but hopes to “level up” her six-figure coffee and cakes business to become a leading national brand.

“I’m definitely not in business to make friends,” says Harpreet.

"I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

Kathryn Louise Burn, Online Pyjama Store Owner

29-year-old Kathryn from Swindon is confident that her online pyjama store is the winning business idea in this year’s Apprentice line-up.

She has worked a variety of jobs, from mortgage advisor to events manager, and describes herself as ambitious and kind – but isn’t afraid to be "savage" when necessary.

Navid Sole, Pharmacist

Not just a pharmacist but also a Nicki Minaj superfan, 27-year-old Navid from London says: “Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, strong mindset.”

Navid will be competing in The Apprentice 2022 for his chance to create a successful pharmacy business with Lord Sugar’s help.

Nick Showering, Finance Manager

Describing himself as “a bit of an animal in the boardroom” and “extremely experienced”, Nick believes he’s bound to make it to the top of the pack on this year’s show.

The 31-year-old Finance Manager from London says he’s a “force to be reckoned with” but will try to kill other contestants with kindness in the competition.

Sophie Wilding, Boutique Cocktail Bar Owner

32-year-old Sophie from Cheltenham is a saleswoman-turned-businesswoman with big plans for her cocktail bar.

Sophie believes that her witch school qualifications and “out of the ordinary” ideas will help her to stand out in this year’s competition.

Shama Amin, Children’s Day Nursery Owner

Shana, 41, is a children’s day nursery owner and mother of five from Bradford who is determined to show that she can become "one of the best [and most] successful businesswomen" in the early years sector.

“Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there,” says Shana.

Stephanie Affleck, Online Children’s Store Owner

28-year-old Stephanie, from Kent, believes that her “no-nonsense sort of work ethic” as an “East London girl” will help her succeed in this year’s competition.

“I’ve got grit, determination and I’m determined to be successful,” she says – hoping that her graft will help her win the funding and support needed to develop her designer childrenswear store.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Conor Gilsenan, Sales Executive and Francesca Kennedy Wallbank, Sustainability Company Owner. (Image credit: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)

Harpreet Kaur, Dessert Parlour Owner, and Regional Operations Manager Harry Mahmood (Image credit: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)

Kathryn Louise Burn, Online Pyjama Store Owner, and Navid Sole, Pharmacist. (Image credit: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)

Nick Showering, Finance Manager, and Sophie Wilding, Boutique Cocktail Bar Owner (Image credit: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)