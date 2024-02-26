As well as earning millions for film appearances, they can bank a huge amount of money from advertising and shrewd investments.
Here are the top 10 richest Bollywood stars in the world in 2024.
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Also known as King Khan, or simply SRK, since starting out in television in the 1980s, Shah Rukh Khan has become one of the most successful film stars in the world. With more than 90 films under his best, he's won everything from 14 Filmfare Awards (India's Oscars) to France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Legion of Honour. It's led to him enjoing a fortune of around $735 million.
2. Amitabh Bachchan
Five decades of hit films (more than 200 in total) have earned Amitabh Bachchan over $400 million, making him India's second richest actor. He's widely considered to be the most talented Hindi actor in history and dominated so totally in the 1970s and early 1980s that François describe it as a "one-man industry".
3. Salman Khan
Salman Khan's estimated $380 million fortune places him third on India's acting rich list. He's achieved the impressive - and unique - feat of starring in highest-grossing Hindi film for 10 consecutive years.
4. Hrithik Roshan
Particularly well known for his dancing skills Hrithik Roshan has won six Filmfare Awards including four for best actor. of which four were for Best Actor. He's amassed earning of around $370 million since starting his career as a child actor in the 1980s.