1 . Shah Rukh Khan

Also known as King Khan, or simply SRK, since starting out in television in the 1980s, Shah Rukh Khan has become one of the most successful film stars in the world. With more than 90 films under his best, he's won everything from 14 Filmfare Awards (India's Oscars) to France's Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Legion of Honour. It's led to him enjoing a fortune of around $735 million.