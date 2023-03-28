All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
9 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
3 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
6 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
The five famous faces hoping to take home the series 15 Taskmaster trophy.
The five famous faces hoping to take home the series 15 Taskmaster trophy.
The five famous faces hoping to take home the series 15 Taskmaster trophy.

Taskmaster Series 15 Odds: Here's who is favourite to win the celebrity game show - and how to watch the latest series featuring Frankie Boyle

This week sees the season 15 launch of the show that sees comedians challenged to complete a host of strange tasks.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:57 BST

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Last year saw Dara Ó Briain triumph over Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican in Season 14.

And earlier this year the now-traditional one-off New Year Treat episode on January 1 saw Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah add a Taskmaster trophy to his mantelpiece.

This week will see the Season 15 launch, with another five competitors hoping to lift the single greatest prize in the history of television: the Taskmaster’s golden head glued to a small plinth.

Taskmaster will be broadcast weekly on Channel 4, starting on Thursday, March 30, at 9pm, and continuing for 10 weeks. It will also be available on the All 4 streaming service to watch at your convenience – where you can also stream all previous seasons and catch up on the fun.

Here’s who the bookies think has the best chance of glory.

Standup and presenter Jenny Eclair became the first woman to win the Edinburgh Comedy Award (then known as the Perrier Award) in 1995. She is joint 2/1 favourite to win Taskmaster - meaning the bookies reckon she has a 33.3 per cent chance of winning.

1. Jenny Eclair

Standup and presenter Jenny Eclair became the first woman to win the Edinburgh Comedy Award (then known as the Perrier Award) in 1995. She is joint 2/1 favourite to win Taskmaster - meaning the bookies reckon she has a 33.3 per cent chance of winning. Photo: Ian Gavan

Photo Sales
The other joint favourite with odds of 2/1 is Canadian comic Mae Martin. The non-binary comedian, actor, and screenwriter has produced a number of standup shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, along with BBC Radio 4 shows Mae Martin's Guide to 21st Century Sexuality and Mae Martin's Guide to 21st Century Addiction, and television comedy series Feel Good.

2. Mae Martin

The other joint favourite with odds of 2/1 is Canadian comic Mae Martin. The non-binary comedian, actor, and screenwriter has produced a number of standup shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, along with BBC Radio 4 shows Mae Martin's Guide to 21st Century Sexuality and Mae Martin's Guide to 21st Century Addiction, and television comedy series Feel Good. Photo: MICHAEL TRAN

Photo Sales
Arguably the most famous series 15 contender, Frankie Boyle is 3/1 to win - a 25 per cent probability. Best known for BBC’s Mock the Week, other television outings have included Channel 4 sketch programme Tramadol Nights, Frankie Boyle's New World Order and Frankie Boyle's Tour of Scotland.

3. Frankie Boyle

Arguably the most famous series 15 contender, Frankie Boyle is 3/1 to win - a 25 per cent probability. Best known for BBC’s Mock the Week, other television outings have included Channel 4 sketch programme Tramadol Nights, Frankie Boyle's New World Order and Frankie Boyle's Tour of Scotland. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
British actor and comedy performer Kiell Smith-Bynoe is best known for playing one of the leads in the BBC One sitcom Ghosts - opposite Taskmaster alumini Charlotte Ritchie. He's 4/1 to win the show, equating to a probability of 20 per cent.

4. Kiell Smith-Bynoe

British actor and comedy performer Kiell Smith-Bynoe is best known for playing one of the leads in the BBC One sitcom Ghosts - opposite Taskmaster alumini Charlotte Ritchie. He's 4/1 to win the show, equating to a probability of 20 per cent. Photo: John Phillips

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
TaskmasterMo FarahChannel 4Greg Davies