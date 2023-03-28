Taskmaster Series 15 Odds: Here's who is favourite to win the celebrity game show - and how to watch the latest series featuring Frankie Boyle
This week sees the season 15 launch of the show that sees comedians challenged to complete a host of strange tasks.
Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.
Last year saw Dara Ó Briain triumph over Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican in Season 14.
And earlier this year the now-traditional one-off New Year Treat episode on January 1 saw Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah add a Taskmaster trophy to his mantelpiece.
This week will see the Season 15 launch, with another five competitors hoping to lift the single greatest prize in the history of television: the Taskmaster’s golden head glued to a small plinth.
Taskmaster will be broadcast weekly on Channel 4, starting on Thursday, March 30, at 9pm, and continuing for 10 weeks. It will also be available on the All 4 streaming service to watch at your convenience – where you can also stream all previous seasons and catch up on the fun.
Here’s who the bookies think has the best chance of glory.