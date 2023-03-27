This week sees the season 15 launch of the show that sees comedians challenged to complete a host of strange tasks.

This year's Taskmaster cast.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

Last year saw Dara Ó Briain triumph over Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican in Season 14.

And earlier this year the now-traditional one-off New Year Treat episode on January 1 saw Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah add a Taskmaster trophy to his mantelpiece.

This week will see the Season 15 launch, with another five competitors hoping to lift the single greatest prize in the history of television: the Taskmaster’s golden head glued to a small plinth.

How can I watch Taskmaster?

Taskmaster will be broadcast weekly on Channel 4, starting on Thursday, March 30, at 9pm.

It will also be available on the All 4 streaming service to watch at your convenience – where you can also stream all previous seasons and catch up on the fun.

How many episodes will there be?

Season 15 will be comprised of 10 episodes.

Broadcast weekly on Thursdays at 9pm, this means that the season finale will be on Thursday, June 1.

Who is competing in Season 15 of Taskmaster?

Here are the five competitors set to take on the outlandish tasks:

Frankie Boyle

One of Scotland’s most famous and controversial comedians, Glasgow’s Frankie Boyle worked in a mental health hospital and trained as a teacher in Edinburgh before becoming a fulltime standup comedian in 1995. He attracted a wider audience when he became a regular panellist on the BBC’s Mock the Week in 2005, and his four years on the programme saw him become notorious for edgy jokes which often attracted tabloid attention – and also saw to him sell out huge tours across Britain. Since then he has made a number of other television shows including Channel 4 sketch programme Tramadol Nights, Frankie Boyle's New World Order and Frankie Boyle's Tour of Scotland. Boyle has also published a number of books, and this year his first novel, Meantime, was nominated for Bloody Scotland's Debut of the Year award for crime writing.

Ivo Graham

Eton-educated English standup Ivo Graham became the youngest ever winner of comedy competition So You Think You're Funny in 2009, while still studying at Oxford University. A year later he was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2010 Chortle Awards and in 2019 was shortlisted for the Edinburgh Comedy Award. He’s appeared on numerous television programmes, including The Stand Up Sketch Show, Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, Live from the BBC, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central, Richard Osman's House of Games, and Have I Got News For You. Graham has also supported Josh Widdicombe on tour, co-presented the Dave travelogue British as Folk alongside fellow comedians Darren Harriott and Fern Brady, and is a regular on radio show Fighting Talk.

Jenny Eclair

Standup and presenter Jenny Eclair became the first woman to win the Edinburgh Comedy Award (then known as the Perrier Award) in 1995. Eclair is perhaps best known for Grumpy Old Women, the BBC2 show she developed and starred in which also became a popular theatre show, along with Loose Women where she is currently a regular panellist. Other television credits include Room 101, Pointless Celebrities, Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, Celebrity Fifteen to One, and QI. She’s no stranger to carrying out stressful tasks on the telly, having already appeared in Comic Relief Does Fame Academy, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (where, like Matt Hancock, she came third), Celebrity MasterChef, and celebrity diving show Splash. Eclair has also hosted her own radio show on LBC and has written several novels and non-fiction books.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

British actor and comedy performer Kiell Smith-Bynoe is best known for playing one of the leads in the BBC One sitcom Ghosts. His co-star Charlotte Ritchie appeared on series 11 of Taskmaster, finishing in last place. Other television appearances include in Whitechapel, Stath Lets Flats, Man Like Mobeen and Enterprice. Smith-Bynoe is fully trained in improvisational comedy, performing with improv troupe BATTLEACTS!, including at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Earlier this year his Channel 4 Comedy Blap, Red Flag, was released. Taskmaster isn’t his first foray into the world of television challenges – he appeared on the 2021 BBC Christmas special of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Mae Martin

Canadian-born non-binary comedian, actor, and screenwriter Mae Martin’s comedy career began in their home country, where they were part of comedy troupe ‘The Young and the Useless’ and wrote for sketch show Baroness von Sketch Show, winning two Canadian Comedy Awards. They moved to London in 2011 and have produced a number of standup shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which led to her BBC Radio 4 shows Mae Martin's Guide to 21st Century Sexuality and Mae Martin's Guide to 21st Century Addiction. Her show about addiction, called Dope, was turned into half-hour Netflix comedy special which led to her Channel 4/Netflix series Feel Good, for which she recieved a BAFTA nomination for Best Female Comedy Performance.

Who has previously triumphed at Taskmaster?

Here are all the previous winners, including those who triumphed in the one-off specials:

Season 1: Josh Widdicombe

Season 2: Katherine Ryan

Season 3: Rob Beckett

Season 4: Noel Fielding

Season 5: Bob Mortimer

Champion of Champions 1: Josh Widdicombe

Season 6: Liza Tarbuck

Season 7: Kerry Godliman

Season 8: Lou Sanders

Season 9: Ed Gamble

Season 10: Richard Herring

New Year Treat 1: Shirley Ballas

Season 11: Sarah Kendall

Season 12: Morgana Robinson

New Year Treat 2: Adrian Chiles

Season 13: Sophie Duker

Champion of Champions 2: Richard Herring

Season 14: Dara Ó Briain

New Year Treat 3: Sir Mo Farah

Will there be more series of Taskmaster?

In March 2023 Channel 4 committed to six more series, airing two series of the programme annually up until at least 2026 (which cover up to Season 21).

Channel 4 has also confirmed a spin-off called Junior Taskmaster for contestants aged between 9 and 11.

