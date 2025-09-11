Tonight (Thursday, September 11) will see the launch of the 20th series of Taskmaster on Channel 4.

It will see Ania Magliano, Maisie Adam, Phil Ellis, Reece Shearsmith and Sanjeev Bhaskar take on Alex Horne’s fiendish tasks in a bid to impress Taskmaster Greg Davies and take home a trophy of his head.

They will join the ranks of the 95 celebrities who have appeared on the 19 completed full series of the show so far - along with the one-off New Year Treats and the children’s version hosted by Mike Wozniak and Rose Matafeo.

And they will do well to come close to the points totals achieved by these 13 leading contestants.

For full disclosure, the first five series had fewer episodes - meaning fewer tasks and points. But whoever said Taskmaster was fair...

Here’s the hall of fame.

1 . John Robins The best of the best is Edinburgh Comedy Award winner John Robins. He bagged a spectacular 192 points in series 17. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dara O'Briain Second spot goes to 'Mock the Week' host Dara O'Briain. He earned 184 points on his way to the series 14 title. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Liza Tarbuck Liza Tarbuck held the all-time points record for several years. She won series six with 181 points. | Getty Images Photo Sales