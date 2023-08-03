All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

WATCH: Talk To Me Reaction and the best horrors of the last decade - The Scotsman film podcast

New Australian horror Talk To Me has been handed rave reviews after its release last week - but what do our podcasters make of it?

By Graham Falk
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:56 BST
 Comment

After last week's big arrival of Barbie and Oppenheimer, there has been a surprise release making waves in the cinema world all the way from down under.

Talk To Me the debut directorial release from YouTube sensations RackaRacka (twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou) has been receiving hugely positive reviews from critics and cinema-goers alike - some even saying it is the best horror the last decade?

Hide Ad

Graham and Dave test that very theory and rate their top three most scary horrors of the last decade. With Herediatary, Midsommar and It Follows all less than 10 years old, Talk To Me certainly has competition.

We also look over the reaction to Barbie since its release and argue that - despite Piers Morgan claiming it to be anti - it is actually very pro-man. You Are Kenough, okay?

Previous episodes

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?

Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

Related topics:BarbieYouTubeFilmCinemas
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.