After last week's big arrival of Barbie and Oppenheimer, there has been a surprise release making waves in the cinema world all the way from down under.
Talk To Me the debut directorial release from YouTube sensations RackaRacka (twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou) has been receiving hugely positive reviews from critics and cinema-goers alike - some even saying it is the best horror the last decade?
Graham and Dave test that very theory and rate their top three most scary horrors of the last decade. With Herediatary, Midsommar and It Follows all less than 10 years old, Talk To Me certainly has competition.
We also look over the reaction to Barbie since its release and argue that - despite Piers Morgan claiming it to be anti - it is actually very pro-man. You Are Kenough, okay?
