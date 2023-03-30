All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
7 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
1 hour ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
2 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
3 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Keanu Reeves and Brandon Cronenberg: The Scotsman film podcast discusses the best Keanu films, Infinity Pool, The Beasts and more

Our podcasters cast their eye over the latest cinema releases and one of the all-time great action heroes.

By David Hepburn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:13 BST
 Comment

With the arrival of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, the Scotsman’s ‘(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic’ podcasters are picking their favourite Keanu Reeves films – from ‘The Devil’s Advocate’ to ‘Speed’ (of course).

There’s also a look at Brandon Cronenberg’s latest boundary-pushing horror ‘Infinity Pool’, and the multiple Goya-winning ‘The Beasts’.

Hide Ad

We’re also looking forward to Nic Cage playing Count Dracula in ‘Renfield’ and Russell Crowe’s latest ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’.

Want to watch previous episodes?

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes from across the year?

Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

Mia Goth shines in Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool.
Mia Goth shines in Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool.
Mia Goth shines in Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool.
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.