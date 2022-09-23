Strictly Come Dancing: What time does Strictly start, how to watch the launch of Strictly live tonight, who’s on the show?
Strictly Come Dancing makes a comeback in 2022 this weekend as the celebrities find out who their partners will be; here’s what you need to know about how to watch the launch live, and who’s dancing to win this year.
After a long wait for fans the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing is finally set to start this evening.
The launch show was originally intended to take place on September 17 (last Saturday) but in consideration of the Queen’s death the BBC decided to postpone it.
So, what time does Strictly Come Dancing start tonight, how can you watch it, and who are the celebrities dancing in 2022? Here’s what you need to know.
What time does Strictly Come Dancing start?
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 starts tonight, September 23, at 7pm until 8.50pm.
This will be a pre-recorded launch show which shows the 15 stars meeting their dance partners before the cast take to the dance floor for a group performance.
The first live show, where the new couples will take on their debut dance, will air on Saturday, September 24 at 6.45pm until 9pm.
How can you watch Strictly Come Dancing?
The Strictly Come Dancing pre-recorded launch show will air tonight from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
The recommended option for watching Strictly online is to use the BBC iPlayer which allows you to watch the latest series of the show completely for free.
Which celebrities are in Strictly 2022?
Getting ready to tango this year on Strictly Come Dancing are Ellie Simmonds, Ellie Taylor, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton, James Bye, Jayde Adams, Kaye Adams, Kym Marsh, Matt Goss, Molly Rainford, Richie Anderson, Tony Adams, Tyler West and Will Mellor.
Fans are already speculating about who is likely to waltz their way to the win, with certain favourites to win Strictly this year.
Who are the professional dancers in Strictly 2022?
Strictly Come Dancing has four newcomer dancers this year, here’s the full list of professional dancers taking part in the show: Amy Dowden, Cameron Lombard, Carlos Gu, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Jowita Przytal, Kai Widdrington, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Lauren Oakley, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, and Vito Coppola
