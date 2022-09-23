After a long wait for fans the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing is finally set to start this evening.

The launch show was originally intended to take place on September 17 (last Saturday) but in consideration of the Queen’s death the BBC decided to postpone it.

So, what time does Strictly Come Dancing start tonight, how can you watch it, and who are the celebrities dancing in 2022? Here’s what you need to know.

The cast perform during the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour press launch at the Ultilita Arena, Birmingham.

What time does Strictly Come Dancing start?

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 starts tonight, September 23, at 7pm until 8.50pm.

This will be a pre-recorded launch show which shows the 15 stars meeting their dance partners before the cast take to the dance floor for a group performance.

The first live show, where the new couples will take on their debut dance, will air on Saturday, September 24 at 6.45pm until 9pm.

How can you watch Strictly Come Dancing?

The Strictly Come Dancing pre-recorded launch show will air tonight from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The recommended option for watching Strictly online is to use the BBC iPlayer which allows you to watch the latest series of the show completely for free.

Which celebrities are in Strictly 2022?

Getting ready to tango this year on Strictly Come Dancing are Ellie Simmonds, Ellie Taylor, Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, Helen Skelton, James Bye, Jayde Adams, Kaye Adams, Kym Marsh, Matt Goss, Molly Rainford, Richie Anderson, Tony Adams, Tyler West and Will Mellor.

Fans are already speculating about who is likely to waltz their way to the win, with certain favourites to win Strictly this year.

Who are the professional dancers in Strictly 2022?