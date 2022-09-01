All eyes will be on the dancefloor on Saturday, September 17, for the launch of the 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The usual mix of actors, presenters, singers and sports stars will be hoping to impressive judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke – as well as the viewing public who will vote for who should stay at the bottom of the leaderboard each week.

The 15 competitiors won’t know which professional dancer they’ve been paired with until the opening episode, with four new dancers joining the team this year – Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas, Carlos Gu and Vito Coppola.

According to the bookies, the outsiders for this year’s title include footballer Tony Adams, presenter Kaye Adams, wildlife cameraman Manza Adams, comedian Jayde Adams and Eastenders actor James Bye.

But other celebs are more favoured to lift the trophy at the season finale, joining the likes of Bill Bailey, Kelvin Fletcher and Stacey Dolley as Strictly champs.

Here are who the bookies think are most likely to shine.

1. Helen Skelton WIth odds of 10/3, Helen Skelton is the bookies' favourite to dance her way to victory. She is best known for her work as a TV presenter on shows including Newsround, Blue Peter and Countryfile. Photo: Duncan McGlynn

2. Fleur East Second favourite for the ballroom crown is singer Fleur East, with odds of 7/2. She knows a bit about talent shows, having appeared on X Factor twice - first in 2005, then returning in 2014 when she came second. Photo: Joe Maher

3. Will Mellor At odds of 13/2 Will Mellor will be hoping to become a triple threat - having already found success as both an actor and singer. He's best knows for starring in shows such as Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and ITV soap Coronation Street. Photo: MAX NASH

4. Kym Marsh Kym Marsh is another talent show graduate expected to do well on Strictly, with odds of 9/1. SHe found fame on Popstars, going on to top the charts as a member of Hear'Say. She's now best known for her acting work, including 13 years on Coronation Street. Photo: Anthony Devlin