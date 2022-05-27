Attendees at Disney's Star Wars Celebration were treated to glimpses of several upcoming series including The Mandalorian series three, Ahsoka, and Andor.

Andor tells the origin story of rebel fighter Cassian Andor, first seen in the film, Rogue One, and played by Diego Luna. It is set five years before the events of Rogue One, with 12 episodes already filmed and another 12 in production. Here’s what we know about the Star Wars show so far, including the cast, trailer, and release date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is there a trailer for Andor?

With the trailer premiering at the Star Wars Celebration, it is now available to watch around the world online. The teaser trailer is just under two minutes and shows the might of the Empire at its height – as well as the beginnings of the Rebellion that would change the course of the Star Wars universe.

Appearing on stage at the Star Wars Celebration, Luna excitedly told fans: "It feels amazing. When I was doing the film, I was living every day as if it was the last, I didn't know it was possible. Everything feels different because it's been a long time...but everything is possible. The beauty of this show is that there is no way they'll kill me."

Who's in the Andor cast?

Other Andor cast members alongside Diego Luna will include Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw and Stellan Skarsgard, as well as Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O'Reilly.

When is the Andor release date on Disney Plus?

The first episode of Andor will be on Disney Plus on August 31st 2022, hot on the heels of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Episodes will release weekly each Wednesday.

The teaser trailer for Andor dropped during the Star Wars Celebration. Photo: Disney / Star Wars.

Additional reporting by PA.