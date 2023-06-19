Netflix Korean drama series Squid Game have confirmed some new detail as we await its return for a second season.

Squid Game has been confirmed for a second season. Cr: Netflix.

One of the platform’s most watched television series of all time, the dystopian show revolved around characters, all of whom are in deep financial problem, take part in a contest that saw them risk their lives in a series of deadly children’s games in the hope of landing millions of pounds.

Netflix and series director Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed last June that the worldwide hit, Squid Game, would return to the streaming giant for a second season and now Netflix have released further details on its anticipated second season.

Released to little fanfare, the show quickly became a worldwide favourite, with audiences lauding its clever story, intensity and horror of a world where “only money matters.” By the end of 2021, Squid Game amassed a staggering 1.65 billion hours of viewing in its first month, according to reports.

The show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, had previously confirmed Netflix would be bringing the series back for a second run of episodes during an interview with Vanity Fair in May, but now it appears the return of Seong Gi-hun, or player number 456 if you prefer, is edging closer with Netflix posting a special teaser via their Twitter page.

Much to fan’s excitement, news about the hit program was revealed via a social media post which feature a closeup of the iconic glowing eye of the chilling doll Young-hee, with a number 2 appearing in the lens.

Netflix also added a similar post on their Twitter page, which showed eye flashing before a number 2 appeared, alongside a note from Dong-hyuk, which read: “A whole new round is coming.

"It took 12 whole years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.

“As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to our fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

What do we know about Squid Game 2 so far, Who is in the cast of Squid Game

Dong-Hyuk originally shared information on a number of confirmed returning characters back in June when he said: "Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back” he said, before revealing the introduction of a brand new character, with Dong-Hyuk adding the killer doll, Young-hee's, would welcome her ‘boyfriend’ Cheol-su in the second season of the show.

However, over the weekend we were given more information on the second series via a brand new trailer (which you can watch here).

The trailer showed popular series lead Lee Jung-jae, playing cash-strapped everyman Seong Gi-hun, will return for the second season, while the masked character of ‘Front Man’ - played by Lee Byung-hun - and Wi Ha-jun, who plays the cop in search of his missing brother also return to the series.

A host of new stars have been confirmed via the trailer too Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun all now confirmed as Squid Game cast members.

When is Squid Game season 2 released on Netflix