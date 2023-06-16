It’s been nearly seven months since the finale of season 6 of Outlander was released and fans of the show are hoping they won't have long to wait for more of Claire and Jamie’s adventures.

The much-loved series – following former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall who travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries Highland warrior Jamie Fraser – has made huge stars of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

There are already 75 episodes in the can, based on the bestselling novels by American author Diana Gabaldon, although the last series had to be curtailed to just eight episodes due to the global pandemic.

Last time we saw the couple they were strugging with a huge amount of unrest as Jamie and Claire's grip on Fraser's Ridge became ever more fragile.

Now millions of Outlander obsessives are on tenterhooks waiting for the imminent annoucement of when season seven will arrive – bringing an end to the ‘Droughtlander’.

Details of the new episodes are sketchy but Starz, the television network that makes and broadcasts Outlander, have revealed a few titbits of information, including much of the cast.

So, here are 14 actors set to join, or return to, the Outlanderverse – and who they will be playing.

1 . Izzy Meikle-Small Izzy Meikle-Small (Another Mother's Son, Never Let Me Go) plays Rachel Hunter. Rachel is a modest Quaker with a fiery temperament who attracts the attentions of both Young Ian and William. Photo: Tim P. Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Diarmaid Murtagh Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings, Dracula Untold, The Monuments Men) plays Buck Mackenzie. Previously played by Graham McTavish in a cameo during season 5, Buck is Dougal and Geillis’ illegitimate son and a direct ancestor of Roger. Photo: Starz Photo Sales

3 . Gloria Obianyo Gloria Obianyo (Dune, High Life) plays Mercy Woodcock. Mercy is described as a "a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America". Photo: Starz Photo Sales

4 . Graham McTavish Graham McTavish (Rambo, The Hobbit, Preacher) plays Dougal MacKenzie. The War Chieftain of Clan MacKenzie is making a welcome return to the Outlander universe for season 7. Photo: Starz Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4