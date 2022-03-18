Be aware, major spoilers for Scream (2022) are below.

Horror fanatics rejoiced in January, as Sydney Prescott once again faced off to slasher icon Ghostface in Scream (2022) for the fifth instalment of the horror franchise.

The movie – which is still currently showing on the big screen – raked in over $100m at the global Box Office, becoming one of the most successful January releases of all time.

It had been 12-years since iconic ‘final girl’ Sydney, played by Neve Campbell, had paired off with the notorious, knife wielding masked murderer and fans of the film flocked to the cinema to see the return of popular characters Sydney, Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) and Dwight ‘Dewey’ Riley as the fictional town of Woodsbro, California, once again battled against Ghostface.

The exhilarating new trailer, which dropped just before Halloween last year, went with the new tagline of ‘it’s always someone you know’ and was directed by the duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

The film, set 25 years after a the streak of brutal murders which shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, sees a terrifying new killer (or killers?) resurrect the famous mask and was well received by fans and critics alike, with well respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes giving it 77 per cent – which qualifies the film as a ‘certified fresh’ hit.

Ghostface came back for more in January. Here's when he is coming to your home. Photo credit: Creative Commons 2.0

Which streaming platform will Scream 5 (2022) appear on?

After the movie's theatrical run, it has been confirmed that fans will be able to stream the new Scream film on Paramount+, the Paramount streaming service, sometime in March.

However, the bad news for UK fans is that Paramount+ has yet to be released in the UK, though that is due to be change in ‘early 2022’ after a deal between ViacomCBS Networks International and Comcast’s Sky means the streaming platform will arrive in the UK and other European territories.

Scream will be included in the launch catalogue of films, though it is – at time of speaking – not yet 100 per cent confirmed.

When will Scream 5 (2022) come out on DVD, Blu-Ray and Digital?

Suprise, Sydney – Scream has already arrived for purchase on digital after receiving a March 1 release.

Paramount Home Entertainment releases the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD editions on April 5 in the UK.

The Blu-Ray and DVD editions will feature a host of special extras, which include filmmaker commentary and deleted scenes.

Paramount have also confirmed there will be features which include catch ups with Scream’s original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette as they take a deep dive into their characters and their roles in the latest movies, while the cast also look back at Scream creator and horror movie maestro Wes Craven and his incredible legacy.

What is the release date for Scream 6?

The good news is that the sixth film in the franchise has 100% been confirmed.

Details are few and fair between, but the official Scream Twitter page – @ScreamMovies – have said the next instalment is “coming to theatres March 31, 2023.” Exciting.

