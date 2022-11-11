News you can trust since 1817
Here are the 15 Scottish celebrities you would most like to share a drink with. Cr: Getty Images

Scottish Celebrities: These are the 15 famous Scottish celebs that you would most like to share a pint with

We asked Scotsman readers which Scottish celebrity they would most like to share a drink with – here is who they said.

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

Ever wondered what it would be like to share a quiet drink and some deep conversation with your favourite actor or musician? Of course you have!

Scotland is awash with some real a-list celebrities, and many of them appear to have some outstanding wit and personality to boot.

With this in mind, we thought we would ask Scotsman readers which famous Scottish faces they would most like to ensure a quick pint and a conversation with, and here were the top 15 responses.

1. Sir Billy Connolly

Scotland's greatest ever comedian, it was no surprise to see the Big Yin come out on top when it came to which Scottish celebrity you would like to have a drink with.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

2. Sam Heughan

Outlander star Sam Heughan as seen his popularity soar over the past few years. One reader noted they would "savour every moment" of a drink with Sam!

Photo: Bryan Bedder

3. The Proclaimers

There were plenty of readers who said they would walk 500 miles to share a drink with Scottish duo The Proclaimers.

Photo: Ian Gavan

4. Lewis Capaldi

The 26-year-old Glaswegian has enjoyed a meteoric rise owing to his mix of emotional song writing and comedic social media posts. Unsurprisingly, he features high on this list.

Photo: Tristan Fewings

