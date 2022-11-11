Ever wondered what it would be like to share a quiet drink and some deep conversation with your favourite actor or musician? Of course you have!

Scotland is awash with some real a-list celebrities, and many of them appear to have some outstanding wit and personality to boot.

With this in mind, we thought we would ask Scotsman readers which famous Scottish faces they would most like to ensure a quick pint and a conversation with, and here were the top 15 responses.

1. Sir Billy Connolly Scotland's greatest ever comedian, it was no surprise to see the Big Yin come out on top when it came to which Scottish celebrity you would like to have a drink with. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Photo Sales

2. Sam Heughan Outlander star Sam Heughan as seen his popularity soar over the past few years. One reader noted they would "savour every moment" of a drink with Sam! Photo: Bryan Bedder Photo Sales

3. The Proclaimers There were plenty of readers who said they would walk 500 miles to share a drink with Scottish duo The Proclaimers. Photo: Ian Gavan Photo Sales

4. Lewis Capaldi The 26-year-old Glaswegian has enjoyed a meteoric rise owing to his mix of emotional song writing and comedic social media posts. Unsurprisingly, he features high on this list. Photo: Tristan Fewings Photo Sales