Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Tobin Bell is said to return for Saw X to tell the story of John Cramer. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Horror fans rejoice, as one of the most popular movie franchises of all time has confirmed a released date for a TENTH movie.

Since the original horror hit the big screen in 2004, Saw built a massive following due to its combination of psychological horror meets all out gore, and remains one of the most popular modern horror franchises to date.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by James Wan (Insidious) and Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man), the series has branched out into nine feature films, including the 2021 Spiral, starring comedien Chris Rock.

Most Popular

And while some much loved horror hits can go on a little too long, fans should be excited by Lionsgate’s confirmation that Kevin Greutert will be returning in the director’s chair.

"We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series” said franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

While a title is yet to be confirmed, the 10th film in the Saw series appears to have been given the unofficial title of ‘Saw X’ by Production Weekly.

What will be the plot of Saw X?

Everyone is stayed quite tight lipped on the plot of Saw X, but we do know that the script is written and complete.

Though we are sure it won’t stray too far from what makes the franchise so loved, with a recent press release saying: “Fans can be assured that the new film will capture their hearts – and other body parts – with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve.”

Early reports state that the film will follow John Kramer’s story.

Kramer, better known as the Jigsaw Killer or simply as Jigsaw, is the main antagonist of the Saw horror film franchise. It is alleged Saw X will see his story told from Kramer’s point of view, rather than the usual plot of him following the trap victims, before putting them through grizzly deaths.

Who is in the cast of Saw X?

That is another secret within the Saw ranks, with only the film’s producer confirmed as Kevin Greutert.

The American director has worked as the director on Saw VI and Saw 3D, whilst he was the editor of the first five Saw movies. He has also worked on popular horror hits such as The Strangers.

When is Saw X going to be released?

While the plot is yet to be confirmed – we do have an official release date!