Jeepers Creepers: Reborn has received critical acclaimed from film review sites such as iMDb. Photo credit: Screen Media Films.

Every generation has their own horror icon – the 70s had Leatherface, Freddy Krueger gave the 80s generation nightmares and Ghostface had 90s kids Screaming.

But for Gen Z, the early 00s were haunted by Jeepers Creepers main antagonist, the man-eating demon, The Creeper, an ancient, mysterious demon, who seeks organs from humans to replace its own old or damaged ones.

Its mythology sees The Creeper hunt for 23 days every 23rd spring, by scaring its victims and using the scent of fear to determine what it needs to feed on.

And now, over two decades after the original terrified audiences across the globe, he is ready to eat again as a critically acclaimed fourth film in the franchise gets ready for its cinematic release.

The original movie, released in 2001, was a worldwide hit with close to $59 million made at the box office. Now a fully fledged horror villain, Jeeper Creepers released two further additions to the franchise following it success.

And while the third instalment was widely panned by film critics, early reviews of ‘Jeepers Creepers Reborn’ look as though the franchise has returned with a revenge, with respected film site IMDb, ranking the film an impressive 8/10.

Here’s everything we know about Jeepers Creepers: Reborn and when it will be released in the UK.

What do we know about Jeepers Creepers: Reborn so far?

‘Reborn’ is the fourth in the film series and is said to serve as the first in a planned trilogy which is set apart from the first three films.

The movie takes place at a fake festival called Horror Hound Festival, which takes place in Louisiana.

Sadly, for those who are attending the festival, The Creeper is also in attendance, as he looks for his feed.

The movie will be distributed by Screen Media’s, and their Creative Executive Conor McAdams has promised a far scarier film than the previous trilogies, who said fans of the movie will be “even more thrilled (and chilled) to return to the world of the Creeper” adding the new movie is a “much scarier vision” from director Timo Vuorensola.

When is Jeepers Creepers: Reborn released in the UK?

Incorrectly, the release date of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn is listed as October 28 2021 on Google – as you may have guessed, that is incorrect.

Confirmed by a trailer released on the film official Twitter account @JeepersReborn, the film anticipated for release in 2022, although no official date has been confirmed. The film is directed by Finland’s Timo Vuorensola (Iron Sky) and written by Sean Michael Argo (Iconoclast).

Who is in the cast of Jeepers Creepers: Reborn?

Manchester born actor Jarreau Benjamin will portray the role of The Creeper, taking over from Jonathan Breck, who had played the role in the previous three Jeepers Creepers films.

Dee Wallace, star of Hollywood hits ET, Cujo and Critters is the biggest name listed in the cast, though which character she will portray has yet to be confirmed.