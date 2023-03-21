All Sections
Samuel L Jackson filming in West Lothian as Livingston car park transformed into Hollywood production village

A West Lothian town has been transformed into filming site for Hollywood stars, with legendary actor Samuel L Jackson visiting Livingston to film a “secret project”

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:12 GMT

The overflow car park of Almond Valley Heritage Centre was transformed into a production village for the cast and crew – who had been flown in from Hollywood. A line of trailers filled the field in Livingston over the weekend, as filming took place in various secret locations across the town.

One local spotted the crew filming at a nearby church, while other residents saw cameras rolling at Almondvale Stadium.

The owners of Almond Valley Heritage Centre announced that Samuel L. Jackson had visited their site on social media, writing: “A little bit of Hollywood came to Almond Valley this week as our overflow car park was transformed into the production village of a major film production.

Samuel L Jackson was just one of the stars that hung out in these film production trailers, which were parked at Almond Valley Heritage Centre in Livingston, West Lothian, over the weekend. (Photo credit: Almond Valley Heritage Centre)
"A string of big fancy trailers parked up in our field, providing base camp for cast and crew as they filmed at various local locations. It was (and is) all very top-secret and even if we knew more, we wouldn’t clype.

"Suffice to say, we’re preparing a commemorative plaque, proudly stating “somewhere near this bush, make-up was applied to Samuel L. Jackson.”

The name of the secret project is under wraps, however, locals have speculated that it could be for a new Marvel film or television series. One said: “I think it’s for Marvel Secret Invasion or The Marvels”.

The staff at the Heritage Centre also alluded to this, writing: “These marvels don’t happen every day.”

