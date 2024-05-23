Aidan Smith takes a look at the controversial new Netflix show, Buying London.

Buying London comes with the warnings: “Nudity, sex references.” It is a property show, just like Scotland’s Greatest Escapes which recently concluded without Grado feeling the need to road-test the super-bothies’ whirlpools, even while still in his budgie-smugglers. But this show has high-end competition from the reality realtors of Selling Sunset and Buying Beverly Hills. Gorgeous homes are not enough.

Well, I say gorgeous but I wouldn’t want to live in Mayfair or Holland Park, even with the Beckhams being “four doors up”. Actually, especially if they were. Thankfully for Daniel Daggers many do. He’s the CEO of DDR Global who’s sold more than £5 billion worth of property by being a different kind of real estate agent, not the monied, old school “jumpers round shoulders” brigade.

Similar to the US shows, Daggers - real name, apparently - has stuffed the office with exceedingly glamorous women. Oh, and Oli, no less glamorous with great, tumbling curls of his own. The drama of the opener, such as it is, concerns some catty competitiveness between Rosi, Rasa and Lauren for the opportunity to sell a mansion just outside the Big Smoke. Inspecting it, the girls get “Shakespearian vibes”. I’m thinking more “Noel’s House Party”. Lauren bags it for her portfolio, boasting of her relationship with Daggers: “He knows me on a personal level.” The defeated rivals look daggers at her.

Daniel Daggers in Buying London

Your love for Buying London will be dependent on your love for gold taps, how many you want to see. Also, how many times you’re willing to tolerate the agents sticking “super” in front of every superlative. It’s almost a relief when, confronted by another ostentatious pile, one of the agents gushes: “I’m speechless.” But then Daggers reminds her: “Don’t be too speechless because when you come to sell you might have to describe it.”