12 Popular movies that feature Scotland starting with Pokémon Detective Pikachu

As a land full of culture and some of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes, it’s not surprising that many spots in Scotland have featured in well-known movies.
Scotland is a fabulous source of inspiration for scouts and film-makers around the globe, who seek to tell stories that immerse viewers in epic quests with unforgettable backdrops.
From tales of love and romance, to immense battles and historical literature, Scotland has played an important role in big screen productions.
Following news of ‘Batgirl’ (filmed in Glasgow) being cancelled, we’ve complied a list of twelve other popular films featuring bonnie Scotland.
1. Pokemon Detective Pikachu 2019 (Highlands)
Scenes from Pokemon Detective Pikachu were filmed in the Scottish Highlands. Glen Nevis and the surrounding area was temporarily shut off to the public in 2018 for the film production. Filming was also reported to have taken place at the mysterious Devil's Pulpit located in Stirlingshire. Photo: Image: Warner Bros
2. World War Z 2013 (Glasgow)
The Hollywood blockbuster World War Z features scenes that were shot in the centre of Glasgow. The cast and crew of 1,200, including the famous Brad Pitt, were involved in shooting scenes at Glasgow George Square. Photo: Andrew Milligan
3. Fast & Furious 9 | 2021 (Edinburgh)
Fast & Furious 9 was filmed in the City of Edinburgh back in 2019 which spanned 11 different areas of the city centre during a "high octane chase." Notable locations included Waterloo Place, the National Museum of Scotland, and Cockburn Street. Photo: Submitted (Universal Pictures)
4. Skyfall 2012 (Glen Etive)
Scenes from Skyfall, starring Daniel Craig as the daring British secret agent James Bond, were shot in Glencoe as well as Glen Etive which is nearby. Photo: Sean Dempsey