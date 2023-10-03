All Sections
12 Popular movies that feature Scotland starting with Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Last year, Warner Bros scrapped their £57m ‘Batgirl’ movie which was filmed in Glasgow, but there are many great films to choose from that feature our bonnie land.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 4th Aug 2022, 10:35 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:18 BST

As a land full of culture and some of the world’s most breathtaking landscapes, it’s not surprising that many spots in Scotland have featured in well-known movies.

Scotland is a fabulous source of inspiration for scouts and film-makers around the globe, who seek to tell stories that immerse viewers in epic quests with unforgettable backdrops.

From tales of love and romance, to immense battles and historical literature, Scotland has played an important role in big screen productions.

Following news of ‘Batgirl’ (filmed in Glasgow) being cancelled, we’ve complied a list of twelve other popular films featuring bonnie Scotland.

Scenes from Pokemon Detective Pikachu were filmed in the Scottish Highlands. Glen Nevis and the surrounding area was temporarily shut off to the public in 2018 for the film production. Filming was also reported to have taken place at the mysterious Devil's Pulpit located in Stirlingshire.

1. Pokemon Detective Pikachu 2019 (Highlands)

The Hollywood blockbuster World War Z features scenes that were shot in the centre of Glasgow. The cast and crew of 1,200, including the famous Brad Pitt, were involved in shooting scenes at Glasgow George Square.

2. World War Z 2013 (Glasgow)

Fast & Furious 9 was filmed in the City of Edinburgh back in 2019 which spanned 11 different areas of the city centre during a "high octane chase." Notable locations included Waterloo Place, the National Museum of Scotland, and Cockburn Street.

3. Fast & Furious 9 | 2021 (Edinburgh)

Scenes from Skyfall, starring Daniel Craig as the daring British secret agent James Bond, were shot in Glencoe as well as Glen Etive which is nearby.

4. Skyfall 2012 (Glen Etive)

