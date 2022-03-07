Peaky Blinders has been back on our TV screens for Season 6 since February 27th.

Episode 2 saw Tommy meeting with various people as he set out his plans to take down fascists in the UK and abroad.

It saw the return of familiar faces like Ada Shelby, Alfie Solomon, and the infamous Mosley.

But while Tommy is laying his plans in London, things are going wrong at home in Birmingham. At the beginning of the episode, Tommy rushes home to his ill daughter, Ruby, only to find her recovered.

However, at the end of the episode, Ruby falls ill again, coughing up blood and talking about a strange Grey Man.

Here’s who the mysterious Grey Man is and what Tommy seems to be planning to save his daughter.

Cillian Murphy's Thomas Shelby heads to Westminster in Episode 2 of Season 6 of the Peaky Blinders. Photo: Matt Squire.

Who is the Peaky Blinders’ Grey Man?

Ruby is convinced she can hear the Grey Man up the chimney and that he’s “coming to get [her]” and her father.

There are various theories as to who this Grey Man might be.

Michael Grey

Last week's episode saw Tommy getting up close and personal with some Canadians in a bar. Photo: PA.

Perhaps the most obvious connection to make is with Michael Grey, Tommy’s cousin and son to the late Polly Shelby.

He is certainly out to get Tommy and the rest, blaming them for Polly’s death.

His last name is Grey, but he’s currently locked up in a Boston prison, so it seems tricky for him to be able to hurt Tommy’s daughter.

The Devil

Since Episode 1, Tommy has clearly feared that there is some sort of Romani curse on his daughter, due to the fact that she was muttering "tickna mora o'beng".

Speaking to Digital Spy, writer Steven Knight said: “It’s difficult to translate from the Romani, but it means ‘devil’. It means a bit more than that, but yeah. So it’s not good. It’s not a good thing.”

Could it be that the Devil himself is the Grey Man coming to get Ruby and Tommy?

Tommy Shelby

Tommy has many flaws, but it’s clear that he loves his family, especially the children.

However, Tommy himself was frequently referred to as the Devil throughout the series and in this episode in particular.

The war veteran is also haunted by visions of men he killed in World War One and is steadfastly avoiding alcohol to repress his violent tendencies.

Could it be that Tommy will suffer a setback and return to his old ways, hurting his daughter in the process?

We’ll have to see what happens in the next episode to know for sure.

Who is Esme Shelby?

The episode closes with Tommy seeking help for Ruby, unable to see her due to fears about the illness being contagious.

He rings someone called Madonna in a rush, trying to contact Esme Shelby.

Fans who have watched the show from the start will remember Esme as Tommy’s late brother John’s wife, now taken to the road in the Romani fashion with her and John’s children.

Esme remains closer to the traditional Romani way of living than the Shelby’s, knowing more about curses, luck, and (hopefully) healing.