Peaky Blinders Season 6: Peaky Blinders release date, cast, and what to expect

After a long, pandemic-induced production delay, Peaky Blinders Season 6 is finally being teased ahead of its 2022 release.

Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby and his gun-toting family will return, coming up against bigger and worse enemies than ever before for their final season.

Audiences last saw Tommy plagued by visions of his dead wife, holding a gun to his own head.

So where will Peaky Blinders Season 6 take the mob leader turned businessman, and what is involved with the gang's “one last deal”?

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming final season.

What to expect from Peaky Blinders Season 6

The trailer is full of World War Two imagery, including various Nazi flags and emblems.

We already saw Tommy getting wrapped up with the Nazi Party in Season 5, so it’s clear that the events of World War Two will likely play a key role in the final season.

The TV show's creator, Steven Knight, confirmed in an interview with Empire Magazine that the sixth season will “go into and beyond the Second World War”.

Other than that, we can see from the trailer that there will be more guns, more striding down grimy streets, and more wild nights for Arthur Shelby.

The Peaky Blinders will return in 2022 for the sixth and final season. Photo: SCC

Ada Thorne seems to be stepping into more of an action role, spotted with a handgun on several occasions.

In a voiceover, Tommy Shelby also tells the family that this “one last deal” will be “the end of us”, highlighting the high stakes of the final season of the show.

When is Peaky Blinders Season 6’s release date?

There is no confirmed release date for Peaky Blinders Season 6 just yet, but it’s confirmed to be coming to our screens this year.

The description of the trailer on the BBC’s YouTube channel states only that it’s “coming soon”.

There’s no confirmation of exactly how many episodes to expect, either, but if it matches the pattern of the fifth season, we can expect at least six episodes.

Episode one of the new season will be called ‘Black Day’.

Who is in the Peaky Blinders Season 6 cast?

Cillian Murphy will be reprising the lead role of Tommy Shelby, opposite Sam Claflin’s villain, Oswald Mosley following a failed assassination attempt in Season 5.

Other returning actors include Tom Hardy as Jewish mob leader Alfie Solomons, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Harry kirton as Finn Shelby, Anya Taylor Joy as Gina Gray, and Finn Cole’s Michael Gray.

Sadly the passing of the late Helen McCrory means that Polly Gray will not be returning to the show.

How to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6

It will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer, but it’s not clear whether all the episodes will drop at the same time, or whether they will be released on a weekly basis.