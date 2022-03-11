Best new films on Netflix: 10 of the best releases new to Netflix in March 2022

You have to hand it to the Netflix team with an astonishing 213 million reported subscribers worldwide, they continue to dominate the streaming world – and if March if anything to go by, they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming.

They have added some real Hollywood classics to their platform throughout March, with the likes of Hollywood royalty Joaquin Phoenix and Tobey Maguire handed a selection of their hit movies on the subscription service this month.

There are also some highly anticipated brand new Netflix exclusive movies from Director Charlie McDowell on the way too.

Netflix’s new additions in March 2022 promise to be full of romance, intrigue and entertainment – and are, most importantly, binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best films that are being added to Netflix in March.

1. Windfall - March 18 Netflix exclusive Windfall stars Oscar nominated Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Lily Collins and Jason Segel. The film begins when a man breaks into a tech billionaire's empty vacation home. Photo: Netflix © 2022 Photo Sales

2. Spiderman 2 - March 1 Tobey Maguire's Spiderman trilogy is completed, as Spiderman 2 joins the other his other two Spidet hits on Netflix UK. Photo: Melissa Moseley/Marvel/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

3. Save The Last Dance - March 1 Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You) stars in early 00's teen hit Save The Last Dance, which follows Sara (Stiles) who loses her love for dancing after a family trauma, until she meets Derek, who helps rebuild her confidence. Photo: Michael Tackett/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

4. Alive - March 1 Alive stars Ethan Hawke in a biographic drama of a Uruguayan rugby team, who together with friends and family were crossing the Andes Mountains to play a game with neighbouring Chile when their plane crashed, leaving them stranded. Photo: Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales