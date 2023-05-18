It’s been what seems like an eternity since the finale of season 6 of the smash hit television series - but the show’s army of fans don’t have much longer to wait to find out what’s next for Claire and Jamie

Outlander follows former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall who travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries Highland warrior Jamie Fraser.

It has made huge stars of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, as well as providing a boost to the Scottish tourist industry as fans travel to the many stunning locations used by the makers.

There are already 75 episodes in the can, based on the bestselling novels by American author Diana Gabaldon, although the last series had to be curtailed to just eight episodes due to the global pandemic.

Last time we saw the couple they were strugging with a huge amount of unrest as Jamie and Claire's grip on Fraser's Ridge became ever more fragile.

Now millions of Outlander obsessives are on tenterhooks waiting for season seven to arrive – bringing an end to the ‘Droughtlander’.

And now Starz, the television network that makes and broadcasts Outlander, has finally confirmed a date for the first episode – just one of the things we now know about the new series.

Here’s all the information we have pieced together so far.

1 . The wait is nearly over It's been a long wait but Starz have announced the first episode will drop on Friday, June 16. At least it won't be as big a gap as there was between seasons 5 and 6 - that was an near-unbearable Droughlander of two years. Photo: Starz Photo Sales

2 . It will be in two parts Only six of the 12 episodes will be released this year - fans will then have to wait until 2024 for the second part. It follows the same release pattern as seson 1, half of which was released in 2015 and half in 2016. Photo: Starz Photo Sales

3 . A new look for Jamie? Speculation has been growing that Jamie may end up looking very different this season, after Sam Heughan let slip that he had been given a makeover on set (although not necessarily the Outlander set), explaining to Holly Newson during an Amazon Audible interview: "Well, I may have had some prosthetics done at some point. You might see in the future. It was a lot of fun." Photo: Starz Photo Sales

4 . A picture is worth a thousand words Starz recently released a number of production stills, including this one of Claire and Jamie sharing a tender moment. Photo: Starz Photo Sales

