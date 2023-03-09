It’s been nearly seven months since the finale of season 6 of Outlander was released and fans of the show are hoping they won't have long to wait for more of Claire and Jamie’s adventures.
The much-loved series – following former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall who travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries Highland warrior Jamie Fraser – has made huge stars of Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe.
There are already 75 episodes in the can, based on the bestselling novels by American author Diana Gabaldon, although the last series had to be curtailed to just eight episodes due to the global pandemic.
Last time we saw the couple they were strugging with a huge amount of unrest as Jamie and Claire's grip on Fraser's Ridge became ever more fragile.
Now millions of Outlander obsessives are on tenterhooks waiting for the imminent annoucement of when season seven will arrive – bringing an end to the ‘Droughtlander’.
While Starz, the television network that makes and broadcasts Outlander, still hasn’t confirmed a date (sorry) there are a few things we know about the next series.
Here’s all the information we have so far.
1. It's definitely happening
The first thing to point out is that season 7 is on - there's no chance of a sudden cancellation. We know for sure that it started filming earlier this year when, on April 6, Starz posted on Twitter: “The cast and crew are back at it - #Outlander Season 7 is in production!”
Photo: Starz
2. A new look for Jamie?
Speculation has been growing that Jamie may end up looking very different this season, after Sam Heughan let slip that he had been given a makeover on set (although not necessarily the Outlander set), explaining to Holly Newson during an Amazon Audible interview: "Well, I may have had some prosthetics done at some point. You might see in the future. It was a lot of fun."
Photo: Starz
3. But there might still be a bit of a wait
While season 7 is on its way it seems unlikely it'll be with us this year as it can take around 12 months to film a series of Outlander. It may not be what you want to hear, but that means it's looking like early summer would be the most likely release time. At least it won't be as big a gap as there was between seasons 5 and 6 - that was an unbearable wait of two years.
Photo: Starz
4. It's still being filmed in Scotland
Scottish tourism has received a major boost thanks to Outlander fans wanting to visit locations used in filming - and that's set to continue. The cast have been tweeting about filming in Scotland throughout 2022, including at Burntisland’s East Dock, Kinloch Rannoch and Culross.
Photo: Starz