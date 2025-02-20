Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was once part of a shopping centre voted Britain’s “most hated building”.

Now a brutalist former council building in Cumbernauld is to be turned into a new music venue with the support of dance music legends Utah Saints.

MugStock has so far fundraised more than £43,000 to transform the MugShack from a derelict shell into a reinvigorated, not-for-profit venue hosting live music, creative workshops, artists studios and community projects.

The space has already enabled the formation of two other not-for-profits - TRASH Music Projects and Cumbernauld Alternative Network CIC - which have respectively established music workshops for young people, and sewing, mending and upcycling projects.

Dance legends Utah Saints are to headline at the venue’s opening gig on May 9, alongside Colonel Mustard and The Dijon 5.

The Mugshack features a 300-capacity main auditorium with stage, a second hall and a catering kitchen.

MugStock is inviting applications from bands looking to perform, and from promoters interested in putting on their own shows at the venue.

Venue director Alan Govan said: “With over two million record sales and a 33-year career at the forefront of dance music, there’s no doubt that Utah Saints are going to light a fire in the heart of our dear venue. These guys have run nights, venues and festivals. They are the real deal, completely inspirational and we couldn’t think of a better act to help us warm up our unique venue.