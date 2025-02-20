The 'brutalist' council building to be turned into new live music venue in Scottish town

The brutalist town hall in Cumbernauld is to be transformed
Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley
Comment
Published 20th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

It was once part of a shopping centre voted Britain’s “most hated building”.

Now a brutalist former council building in Cumbernauld is to be turned into a new music venue with the support of dance music legends Utah Saints.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Cumbernauld centreThe Cumbernauld centre
The Cumbernauld centre | NationalWorld

MugStock has so far fundraised more than £43,000 to transform the MugShack from a derelict shell into a reinvigorated, not-for-profit venue hosting live music, creative workshops, artists studios and community projects.

The space has already enabled the formation of two other not-for-profits - TRASH Music Projects and Cumbernauld Alternative Network CIC - which have respectively established music workshops for young people, and sewing, mending and upcycling projects.

Dance legends Utah Saints are to headline at the venue’s opening gig on May 9, alongside Colonel Mustard and The Dijon 5.

The former town hall has been transformed into a new music venue.The former town hall has been transformed into a new music venue.
The former town hall has been transformed into a new music venue. | MugStock

The Mugshack features a 300-capacity main auditorium with stage, a second hall and a catering kitchen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MugStock is inviting applications from bands looking to perform, and from promoters interested in putting on their own shows at the venue.

Venue director Alan Govan said: “With over two million record sales and a 33-year career at the forefront of dance music, there’s no doubt that Utah Saints are going to light a fire in the heart of our dear venue. These guys have run nights, venues and festivals. They are the real deal, completely inspirational and we couldn’t think of a better act to help us warm up our unique venue.

“Our special guests Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 have been with MugStock since the start, since co-presenting The Yellow Movement stage at the first MugStock in 2015. Three [members] of the band are Cumbernauld residents and a further three, including the Colonel himself, went to school here, so this is a homecoming show for them.”

Related topics:Cumbernauld
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice