Oscars 2024 Reaction: The Scotsman podcast team react to Ryan Gosling's Oscar performance and Emma Stone's Best Actress win
The Oscars did not disappoint this year, did it? While there was no shocking Will 'get my wife's name out ya mouth now' Smith style confrontation, there were some stunning musical performance and one or two little surprises.
And would we really be a film podcast if we didn't discuss absolutely everything about the Oscars? Well thankfully, you're in luck because that is EXACTLY what we've done this week.
This week we also discuss Dave's 42 film haul at the Glasgow Film Festival, Graham's fanboy antics with Lauren LaVera at the FrightFest screening of superb new Italian horror 'The Well' and why Emily Hampshire is the loveliest person he has ever interviewed.
There's as much film content as you can throw a stick at.
