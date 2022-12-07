As we reach the end of another year in film, thoughts are turning to awards season and which films will see directors and producers collect Oscar statuettes.
The Academy Awards are set to take place on March 12, 2023, at the Ovation Hollywood – previously known as the the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center.
Many of the leading contenders have already been released in cinemas, with the remainder arriving in the coming weeks – starting with ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ on December 16.
As the competition hots up, here are the films that the bookies reckon have the best chance of winning the coveted Best Picture title that was claimed by ‘Coda’ last year – and what their odds are.
1. The Fabelmans
With odds of 5/6, The Fabelmans is favourite to win the Best Picture Oscar for Stephen Spielberg - who last won for Saving Private Ryan in 1999. Loosely based on the director's own childhood, it sees a young man named Sammy growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, who discovers a shattering family secret. The film explores how the power of movies help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. It's released in the UK on January 27.
Photo: Contributed
2. Everything Everywhere All at Once
It's unusal for a film released in the first half of the year to be a favourite for the next year's Oscars, but Everything Everywhere All at Once - released in the UK back in May - is bucking that trend, with odds of 6/4 making it second favourite. The absurdist comedy-drama film uses the concept of a multiverse to dazzling - and sometimes confusing - effect, with stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis both tipped for acting awards.
Photo: Contributed
3. The Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh has been nomiated several time for Oscars but has only won for Best Live Action Short film - but he's 4/1 third favourite to add the main prize to that with The Banshees of Inisherin, which arrived in UK cinemas in November. The black comedy set on an Irish Ireland follows two lifelong friends (played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson who also starred in McDonagh's In Bruges) who have a bizarre and one-sided falling out.
Photo: Contributed
4. Avatar: The Way of the Water
Set to be released in the UK on December 16, James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of the Water' is the sequel to the most successful film in the history of cinema and is 15/2 to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver, it takes us back to the planet of Pandora, which is facing a new threat.
Photo: Contributed