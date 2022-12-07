2. Everything Everywhere All at Once

It's unusal for a film released in the first half of the year to be a favourite for the next year's Oscars, but Everything Everywhere All at Once - released in the UK back in May - is bucking that trend, with odds of 6/4 making it second favourite. The absurdist comedy-drama film uses the concept of a multiverse to dazzling - and sometimes confusing - effect, with stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis both tipped for acting awards.

Photo: Contributed