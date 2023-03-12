All Sections
Here are the latest odds for Best Actress at the Oscars 2023: (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Oscars 2023 Latest Odds: Best Actress Nominees 2023, who is favourite to win Best Actress - from Michelle Yeoh Andrea Riseborough

The Oscars 2023 is now just hours away – but who is favourite to win the prestigious Best Actress award at the Oscars in 2023? Could To Leslie actress Andrea Riseborough take a surprise win?

By Graham Falk
1 hour ago

Film fans it is time to get excited – it is awards season, and the Oscars are just hours a week away.

The last 12 months of cinema have seen some huge movies clean up at the Box Office, while there’s been some outstanding performances from some of the globe’s most loved actors.

Set to be one of the most contested awards at the Academy Awards next year, the Best Actress gong has a number of Hollywood A-listers in the frame.

But who is most likely to win the Oscar in 2023? These are the latest odds for Oscars 2023 Best Actress award.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and can change at any point. Please gamble responsibly.

Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh is the hot favourite to win for her outstanding role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

1. Michelle Yeoh - 4/9

Photo: Kevin Winter

Australian actress Cate Blanchett is the second favourite for the award after her starring role in TÁR.

2. Cate Blanchett - 13/8

Photo: Andreas Rentz

She was a surprise nomination for her role in To Leslie but now has a chance at winning the award after being placed third favourite.

3. Andrea Riseborough - 20/1

Photo: Emma McIntyre

The Fabelmans is up for Best Picture this year and Michelle Williams is among the nominees for Best Actress for her role in the film alongside Paul Dano. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

4. Michelle Williams - 40/1

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

