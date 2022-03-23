Not sure which movie to go see at your local cinema this weekend? Want to know who we think will lift the Oscar for Best Film this weekend?

Don’t worry, The Scotman’s film fanatics Graham Falk and Dave Hepburn are back, as they bring you episode six of our brand new podcast (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

After deep diving on the career of cult actor Nicolas Cage in last week’s episode, the team are back to wax lyrical about Ti West’s new highly rated gorefest ‘X’, starring Mia Goth, Martin Henderson and rapper Kid Cudi.

Released just lack week, the plot of ‘X’ follows a group of ‘actors’ as they set out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their elderly and reclusive hosts. However, when the elderly couple catch their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.

A throwback to old school slasher horrors, X pays homage to The Shining, Jaws, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and more in a film myself and David believe will become a horror classic.

Listen in as we give an depth reaction on why we loved the movie so much – pre-warning though, it does contain spoilers!

We also give our frank assessment of new supernatural horror film ‘Umma’, which stars the wonderful Sandra Oh, while I give my thoughts on new Netflix home invasion thriller ‘Windfall’, which stars Oscar nominated Jesse Plemmons alongside Lily Collins.

As always, we dissect the topic of the day, which has to be our tips for Saturday’s Academy Awards.

Awards season is back in Hollywood, and me and Dave give our thoughts on who we think we take home the top gongs, while also admitting who we would like to see win, while I also manage to mix up Kirsten Dunst with Julia Stiles and give a very poor impression of Jared Leto in House Of Gucci – but less said about that the better.

