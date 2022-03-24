After a pandemic disrupted few years for Hollywood, this weekend marks the return of awards season, as the 94th Academy Awards takes place this Sunday, March 27.
And when it comes to each awards, the favourites have been set by the bookies, while film critics have pitch their tips for each gong.
However, how do the feelings of the audience compare to those handing out the award? Would the Best Picture winner be the same if it were decided by fans?
In light of this and as anticipation for the 94th Academy Awards rises, we decided to look at who would win each award if it was down to fans film by analysing audience data from review aggregate sites IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.