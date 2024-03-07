Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer seems likely to be the big winner at this year's Oscars.

This weekend sees the stars take to the red carpet for the Oscars - the most prestigious awards in film.

Ahead of the envelope opening the hosts of The Scotsman's movie vodcast, (Not) Everyone's A Film Critic, have been taking a look at the shortlists for the biggest six awards.

Here's who they think will win, who they think should win, and who they think has been wrongly overlooked.

Best Supporting Actor

Dave: Robert Downey Jr. is now a certainty to win for Oppenheimer (yawn) - adding further to its domination of the night. Ryan Gosling was one of the few people from the criminally under-nominated Barbie to be shortlisted so it would be great to see him to win and split the award with the overlooked Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Apparently saving the film industry isn't enough to get you a Best Actress or Director nod. Paul Mescal received his first Oscar nomination for Aftersun last year and can think himself unlucky not to repeat the trick for All Of Us Strangers. His chemistry with Andrew Scott should carry a fire warning.

Graham: Yes, I think it is safe to say that Robert Downey Jr. will scoop this one as Oppenheimer cleans up most of the big awards. However, it isn't something I can get on board with. While I wasn't screaming mad about Barbie (it is great, I've just seen better films this year), coming out of the cinema on July 21 I remember openly thinking 'well that is Ryan Gosling winning Best Supporting Actor' and yet here we are.

To be honest, I thought swear-jaw millionaire Mark Ruffalo was more deserving of a shout for his hilarious role in Poor Things than Downey Jr. was - but hey, what do I know?

Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone in Poor Things (Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Best Supporting Actress

Dave: Da'Vine Joy Randolph is likely to be the most popular winner of the night when she takes home the Best Supporting Actress gong for the delightful throwback American high school comedy The Holdovers. It's the weakest shortlist of the night and she absolutely deserves the win. With the greatest of respect to her though, there were several far more worthy performances in the last year, led by Julianne Moore in May to December. Her portrayal of a female convicted sex offender who marries her victim is the year's most memorable - and complex - monster.

Graham: This award is aligned for me with who I think will win and should win. Da'Vine Joy Randolph's role in The Holdovers was comfortably the best performance of the year in the category. The shortlist, as Dave says, isn't the strongest this year and she stands out by a country mile in a film that was really enjoyable, without needing to be over complex.

Best Director

Dave: Oppenheimer is also a stick-on for Best Director for Christopher Nolan. He's just about worth the award for his body of work but it's hard to shake the feeling that he's more style over substance. That's something you can't level at Jonathan Glazer for his work on Zone of Interest - a weighty and important piece of art that you suspect no other director would have even attempted and is deserving of the ultimate prize. It was never going to happen but I'd have loved to have seen recognition for Joanna Hogg and her autobiographical ghost story The Eternal Daughter - she's one of Britain's most exciting directors and seldom gets the recognition she deserves.

Graham: This one will be put in the hands of Christopher Nolan. Bizarrely, he has never won an Oscar despite directing numerous good films and he is more than deserving of it. Oppenheimer is his best film since The Dark Knight and had plenty of great performances throughout. Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos is unlucky that Oppenheimer came out this year because his film was absolutely spellbinding and will probably end the night with less awards than it probably deserves. But yeah - this one is Nolan's.

Best Actress

Dave: The award for Best Actress is hanging in the balance, but I think the Academy will bend over backwards to recognise Martin Scorsese's unforgivably messy epic Killers of the Flower Moon - and Lily Gladstone is by far the best thing in it. Better still is Emma Stone's physical and playful performance in Poor Things, but that seems likely to lose out due to the Academy's tin ear for comedy. I'd have loved to have seem Mia Goth nominated for her sadly little-seen leading role in Ti West's sublime horror Pearl. Her time will come I suspect.

Graham: This one looks like the hardest fought award of the night. Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone have both been bookies favourites for the award, with SkyBet swaying between both. Admittedly, it is a tough one to call but I agree with Dave that the Academy will lean into Scorsese and hand it to Gladstone. She was great in the film but I personally don't feel the performance, nor the film itself, touched the sides of Stone's role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, which I believe will become iconic and more memorable as the years go by. Going to agree with Dave again on the Mia Goth shout too. Pearl is a star and Mia deserved a nomination.

Justice for Mia Goth.

Best Actor

Dave: This is looking like another win for Oppenheimer and few will be upset to see Cillian Murphy take the trophy, given the extent to which he carries the entire movie. If I was an Academy member though (my invitation seems to be eternally lost in the post) I'd be ticking the box next to Bradley Cooper. He's now been nominated for an incredible 12 Oscars for acting, writing, directing and producing some of the best films of the last 15 year but looks set to be snubbed yet again for Maestro. The spellbinding All Of Us Strangers was unlucky not to bag a single nomination, and Andrew Scott is the most impressive part of a film stuffed with talent - he should have been a contender.

Graham: This won't be as closely fought as it should be in my opinion and is likely to be won by Cillian Murphy. Don't get me wrong, Murphy probably deserves it but I don't believe the performance of Paul Giammatti in The Holdovers is that far behind in the best acting performance of the year. It also seems a real shame how far off an Oscar win Bradley Cooper is. He's come far since his hilarious role in The Hangover and is now one of the best actors on the planet, in my opinion, and his role in Maestro deserved more praise than it has been getting.

That said, Murphy was flawless as Robert J. Oppenheimer and seems to just get better year by year and film by film. This will be his first of many Oscars wins. No nomination for Barry Keoghan is a shame though. He was iconic in Saltburn.

Best Picture

Dave: Oppenheimer's momentum to win the majority of its 13 nominations seems to be unstoppable, even though I think only the final two thirds are worthy of consideration for the accolade of Best Picture. Celine Song's incredible debut Past Lives is the best film shortlisted for the award since Parasite and should win - but won't even get the traditional consolation prize of Best International Feature due to not being put forward by South Korea. May December, Todd Haynes' intriguing and darkly funny tale of abuse in suburban plain sight, is the most bizarre absence from the shortlist.

Graham: Oppenheimer is the clear favourite for the Best Picture award and has already cleaned up at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. Maybe it is an unpopular opinion, but I think it is fully deserving of all the accolades and Oppenheimer will - and should - win the Oscar for Best Picture.