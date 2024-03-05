The five most critically-acclaimed Best Picture Oscar winners and where to watch them including Parasite
In the history of the Academy Awards there have been a total of 96 Best Picture winners - from Wings in 1928 to last year's Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Oppenheimer is favourite to become the 97th - but the likes of Poor Things or Barbie could still cause a surprise.
To get you in the mood are the five former winners that rate highest with critics - according to online review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes - and where you can stream them.
Parasite (Netflix)
Writer-director Bong Joon Ho's twisty tale about the symbiotic relationship between two families from very different ends of the South Korean class spectrum is almost unanimously adored by critics. It was the first ever foreign language film to win Best Picture, much to the disgust of Donald Trump, who fumed: "What the hell was that all about?"
Casablanca (Apple TV, rent from £3.49)
Narrowly beaten into second place is the timeless 1942 classic starring Humphrey Bogart as Casablanca nightclub owner Rick Blaine. His old flame, played by Ingrid Bergman, shows up in town with her husband looking for help to escape the country - and pursuing Nazis. It's a swooningly romantic film that never gets old.
All About Eve (Amazon, rent from £3.49)
Another landmark title in the Golden Age of Hollywood, this sharply intelligent and funny 1950 film sees an aspiring actress, played by Anne Baxter, finagle her was into the life of Bette Davis' ageing Broadway star. It remains the only film in history to receive four female acting nominations.
On The Waterfront (Amazon, rent from £2.49)
Marlon Brando won the first of his two Best Acting Oscars for his groundbreaking performance in this 1954 crime drama. He plays Terry Malloy, a dockworker whose promising boxing career is stymied when a local mobster persuades him to throw a fight. He decides to evidence against the crime boss - whose lawyer happens to be Malloy's own older brother.
Barry Jenkins' 2016 coming-of-age drama was the Best Picture winner that almost never was - after Warren Beatty notoriously tried to give the gong to La La Land instead. It's about a young black man enduring a series of challenges growing up in Florida. The novel structure sees the story told in three chapters, covering his childhood, adolescence, and early adult life.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.