Episode Three saw Obi-Wan Kenobi escape into a secret hide-out with Leia, helped by rebel Tala. There, he reads messages left by Jedi in hiding and fleeing Force-sensitive people who have passed through the same room.

"Quinlan was here?” he asks Tala, after reading a particular inscription. She tells him that he comes by often and helps younglings to escape. Leia then asks what the writing says.

"Only when the eyes are closed, can you truly see,” Obi-Wan replies.

“See what?” the Princess prompts.

“The Way.”

The Way with a capital W will instantly make any Star Wars fan think of the Mandalorians, with Din Djarin’s well-known phrase, “this is the Way”. But what connection, if any, does Quinlan Vos have to Mandalore and what is his background with Obi-Wan? Here’s what you need to know about the mysterious Jedi.

Quinlan Vos is briefly seen in Phantom Menace but the character was expanded on in Clone Wars. Photo: Star Wars.

Who is Quinlan Vos in Star Wars?

Quinlan is a Kiffar Jedi Master who fought alongside Anakin, Ahsoka, Obi-Wan, and the other Jedi in the Clone Wars. He was known to be somewhat of a rebel against the way of the Jedi, often bending the rules when necessary.

He also had the unique ability of retrocognition, or the ability to perceive others' memories when touching objects they had contacted. During the Clone Wars, he used this ability to track a Hutt crime lord named Ziro with Obi-Wan.

At one point, Quinlan also defected to the Dark Side as Count Dooku’s apprentice in an attempt to uncover the identity of his Sith Master. However, he eventually came back to the Light. Quinlan survived Order 66 along with his lover, Khaleen Hentz.

Obi-Wan finds words written by Quinlan in the safehouse used to smuggle Jedi and Force-sensitive people in episode 3 of his titular show. Photo: Disney / Star Wars.

There is no existing connection between Quinlan and Mandalore, but the inscription he left behind certainly seems to speak of some sort of relationship. What’s more, if Quinlan is helping to hide younglings, this also matches with Mandalorian duty to protect young foundlings, as part of their code.