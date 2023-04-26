All Sections
(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Evil Dead Rise reaction, best Sam Raimi films and latest reviews - including How To Blow Up A Pipeline

Our podcasters cast their eye over the latest cinema releases and look at the filmography of one of the masters of horror.

By David Hepburn
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST
This week sees the release of ‘Evil Dead Rise’, the fifth instalment (or sixth if you include television series ‘Ash V Evil Dead’) of the blood soaked horror franchaise.

To mark the occasion the Scotsman’s ‘(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic’ podcasters are picking our favourite films by Sam Raimi – the visionary filmmaker who directed the first three Evil Dead films.

We’re also taking a (slightly spoilery) look at the new film, along with eco-terrorist drama ‘How To Blow Up A Pipeline’.

Spolier alert: Evil Dead Rises gets the thumbs up from both our resident film fans.Spolier alert: Evil Dead Rises gets the thumbs up from both our resident film fans.
And other highly recommended upcoming releases discussed include the 4k reissue of the ‘Three Colours’ trilogy and ‘Polite Society’, the uproarious and crowd-pleasing big screen debut from Nida Manzoor.

Want to watch previous episodes?

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes? Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

