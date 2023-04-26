This week sees the release of ‘Evil Dead Rise’, the fifth instalment (or sixth if you include television series ‘Ash V Evil Dead’) of the blood soaked horror franchaise.
To mark the occasion the Scotsman’s ‘(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic’ podcasters are picking our favourite films by Sam Raimi – the visionary filmmaker who directed the first three Evil Dead films.
We’re also taking a (slightly spoilery) look at the new film, along with eco-terrorist drama ‘How To Blow Up A Pipeline’.
And other highly recommended upcoming releases discussed include the 4k reissue of the ‘Three Colours’ trilogy and ‘Polite Society’, the uproarious and crowd-pleasing big screen debut from Nida Manzoor.